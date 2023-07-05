Was Donald Trump Jr. Banned From Australia? What We Know, What We Don't

An upcoming speaking tour in Australia featuring Donald Trump Jr. has been postponed amid calls for the former president's eldest son to be banned from entering the country, the event organizers have announced.

The former president's eldest son was due to appear at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on Sunday, July 9. There were to be further appearances in Brisbane and Melbourne as part of a three-day tour organized by the Australian chapter of conservative group Turning Point.

In a statement, Turning Point Australia wrote that due to "unforeseen circumstances," the tour has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the coming days.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. A speaking tour featuring Trump Jr. in Australia has been postponed. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a post on social media, Turning Point Australia's Joel Jammal added: "It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps.

"Announcement & more info coming soon about the postponement of the tour. Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture."

The postponement of the tour, which was also set to feature key Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, arrived after an online petition calling for Australia to deny Trump Jr. a visa went viral.

The change.org petition, set up by Kris Eriksen, said the MAGA figure should not be allowed to enter the country due to his rhetoric and ties to the former U.S. president.

"Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any 'Campaign Contributions,'" Eriksen wrote in the petition's page description. "Ban him from this country."

The petition has gained more than 21,000 signatures since the partition was created in May.

A number of conservative social-media users have said that the tour was postponed as Trump Jr. was denied a visa, although these claims have not been verified.

"Donald Trump Jr's speaking tour of Australia has been postponed bc [because] the Albanese government denied him a visa: without freedom of speech democracy is DEAD," one Twitter user wrote.

The Jack the Aussie Twitter account added: "Donald Trump Jr. was forced to postpone speaking dates for this weekend. Aust[ralian] government has not approved an entry visa. Unclear exactly what's going on. If he is denied entry, Albanese should pray Trump is not the next US president."

Elsewhere, the Australian campaign group Mad F****** Witches [MFW], which says it's dedicated to "fighting media lies," said the tour was canceled following "unrelenting pressure and activism" calling for Trump Jr. to be barred from Australia.

"This 'postponement' follows Rupert Murdoch's papers and TV channels madly promoting the event in recent weeks, possibly to try to overcome the poor ticket sales we believe also resulted from our #MFWBoycott and all the associated bad publicity coming from our #DumpTrumpAU campaign," the group tweeted.

Newsweek has contacted Trump Jr.'s office, Turning Point Australia and the Australian embassy for comment via email.