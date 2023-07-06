An Australian politician has branded Donald Trump Jr. a "big baby" after his tour of the country was postponed over visa issues.

The son of former President Donald Trump had been due to speak in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The event's organizer, Turning Point Australia, said it was postponed after Trump Jr.'s visa to enter Australia had been delayed.

On Thursday, Australia's home affairs minister, Clare O'Neil, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the event had actually been canceled due to poor ticket sales.

O'Neil wrote: "Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square—but he says it was stolen. Now he's trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.

"Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get cancelled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.