Donald Trump Jr. Called 'Big Baby' by Australian Minister Over Postponed Tour

An Australian politician has branded Donald Trump Jr. a "big baby" after his tour of the country was postponed over visa issues.

The son of former President Donald Trump had been due to speak in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The event's organizer, Turning Point Australia, said it was postponed after Trump Jr.'s visa to enter Australia had been delayed.

On Thursday, Australia's home affairs minister, Clare O'Neil, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the event had actually been canceled due to poor ticket sales.

O'Neil wrote: "Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square—but he says it was stolen. Now he's trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.

"Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get cancelled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Donald Trump Jr. at CPAC
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
