Donald Trump Jr. Demands Investigation Into Biden Over Classified Docs

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday called for an investigation into President Joe Biden over classified documents that were discovered in his private office.

Biden's attorneys on Monday acknowledged that fewer than a dozen documents were found at Washington, D.C.'s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which is a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

The revelation of the removed classified documents, which reportedly date back to Biden's time as vice president, immediately drew comparisons to the roughly 325 classified documents recovered from former President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter soon after news broke on Monday regarding Biden's documents and referenced last summer's FBI raid at his father's Mar-a-Lago residence. That raid took place after the Department of Justice said the former president had resisted calls to return classified documents.

"When will the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team storm one of Biden's many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant?" Trump Jr. tweeted.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Biden's documents contained U.S. intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. (Newsweek has not been able to independently verify that report.)

"Obviously nothing to see here," the younger Trump wrote on Twitter in a post that linked to the CNN story. "Definitely not stuff that others could have seen that are now guiding the current administration's policies in the Ukraine War and the Iran dealings. Investigate this as well as any money correlated to this because I imagine there's a lot."

Trump Jr., who often targets Biden and other Democrats in his social media posts, also tweeted that it was a "double standard" for Biden not to have his homes raided after his father's residence was subjected to a search.

Trump Sr. has also suggested that the FBI should raid the White House and Biden's private homes following the documents' discovery.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. "These documents were definitely not declassified."

The former president also claimed, without any evidence, that China agents "saw" the classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and that the think tank was being "funded" by the Chinese.

"Wow! The Biden Think Tank is funded by CHINA!!!" the elder Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, a V.P. cannot Declassify documents, which are covered by the Federal Records Act, which is Criminal and MUCH TOUGHER than the Presidential Records Act, which is NOT Criminal. A President, me, can Declassify. ￼How much more information has China been given?"

