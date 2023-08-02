News

Donald Trump Jr. Reveals His Mike Pence 'Mistake'

Donald Trump Jr. has mournfully declared that he now believes it was a "mistake" that he previously thought "highly" of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump Jr. said during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday that Pence's comments on the latest criminal indictment of his father, ex-President Donald Trump, had caused him to conclude that his earlier positive assessment of the former vice president was "wrong."

Former President Trump was handed a third felony indictment on Tuesday—this time on four federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. He was indicted earlier this year on federal charges over his handling of classified documents and in New York state on charges of falsifying business records.

Pence, who is running against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was quick to denounce the ex-president after the indictment was unsealed, saying in a tweet on Tuesday that the indictment was an "important reminder" that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."

Donald Trump Jr., right, and Kimberley Guilfoyle, left, are shown on April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump Jr. on Wednesday said his previous fondness for ex-Vice President Mike Pence was a "mistake." Alex Wong/Getty

When asked about the tweet during his interview on Wednesday, a somber Trump Jr. said that he had not "taken any shots at" Pence previously and expressed shock at the remarks directed toward his father, noting that he had "gotten along with" the former vice president in the past.

"I'd always gotten along with Mike Pence," Trump Jr. said. "I don't think I've taken any shots at him ... But when I read that, knowing what happened and having been in the room for some of these things, honestly I was wrong to have thought as highly of him as I had in the past."

"That was a mistake," he added. "And I don't admit those things too lightly."

Newsweek reached out for comment to the office of Pence via email on Wednesday.

Pence has expanded his criticism of the former president and the plan to overturn the 2020 election to include a denouncement of "crackpot lawyers" who worked with Trump to demand that he refuse to certify the election results during the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

As Pence was presiding over Congress, a mob of Trump supporters launched an ill-fated attack on the U.S. Capitol while chanting "hang Mike Pence" due to his refusal to attempt to illegally overturn the election's outcome.

The former vice president told reporters in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday that he "had no right to overturn the election," despite Trump insisting that he do so while "surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear."

Trump Jr. initially reacted to the unsealing of the latest indictment on Tuesday by alleging that Biden and the Department of Justice were engaging in a conspiracy to protect the "Biden crime family" with a supposed "pattern" to the timing of the indictments.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC