Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Pay Your Taxes' Hours After Trump Org Tax Fraud Fine

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday shared a post on social media that contained a joke about paying taxes hours after the Trump Organization was ordered to pay $1.6 million in fines for its conviction on felony tax fraud and other charges.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted an image on Instagram that read: "Don't forget to pay your taxes. Other countries are depending on it."

Last month, a New York jury found the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation—two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization—guilty on 17 criminal counts. A state Supreme Court judge on Friday in Manhattan handed down the maximum possible punishment with a $810,000 fine on the Trump Corporation and a $800,000 fine on Trump Payroll.

Neither the former president nor his family were charged in connection to the investigation into the Trump Organization. Trump has also denied any knowledge of executives in his company evading taxes illegally.

Trump Jr.'s Instagram post was met with many positive messages in the comments section, though there were some who indicated they did not support his remarks.

"Ironic message coming from a Trump ~ I paid over $100k in Fed taxes the same year ya daddy paid 0 ~ you ain't got no room to whine about where taxes are going because you don't pay any junior," wrote one person.

Another person referenced the $1.6 million criminal penalty.

Earlier this week, Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail for defrauding New York state and New York City by "evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income," the Manhattan district attorney's office said.

Trump himself addressed the verdict of the Trump Organization being found guilty on 17 counts in a December statement.

"This case was about Allen Weisselberg committing tax fraud on his personal tax returns, etc., with he and every witness repeatedly testifying that President Trump and the Trump Family knew nothing about his actions, which he admits were done solely for his own benefit, and with no benefit to the two companies," the statement read in part.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the fine announced on Friday in a statement.

"While corporations can't serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it," Bragg said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.