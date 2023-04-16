News

Donald Trump Jr. Sparks MAGA Fury With Bud Light Comments

By
News Donald Trump Jr Republicans Boycott Transgender Rights

Donald Trump Jr. has come under fire from MAGA supporters after he stood up for Bud Light's parent company amid calls for a boycott of the product.

Trump Jr. defended Anheuser-Busch after the firm faced intense criticism from conservatives following its recent support for transgender TikTok personality and actress Dylan Mulvaney.

On his podcast Triggered earlier this week, Trump Jr. questioned whether the decision to show support for Mulvaney was "a one-off colossal screw-up."

He then claimed Anheuser-Busch supported Republicans and that in the last cycle, its employees and its Political Action Committee gave "about 60 percent to Republicans," referring to political donations and lobbying.

A photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 03, 2023. Trump Jr. has come under fire from MAGA supporters after he stood up for Bud Light's parent company amid calls for a boycott of the product. Getty

According to data from Open Secrets, which tracks money spent in politics, Anheuser-Bushch and people affiliated with the company donated $514,375 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and $464,505 to the National Republican Congressional Committee in the 2022 cycle.

Anheuser-Bushch also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to conservative causes and tens of thousands to Democrat-affiliated groups.

Despite this, Trump Jr.'s defense of the company appeared to anger many MAGA supporters.

Conservatives and Republicans have repeatedly hit out at the transgender community and have worked to pass legislation to limit the medical treatment that transgender children are allowed to receive as part of any physical transition.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski noted Trump Jr. had been subject to a backlash from MAGA supporters over his stance.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Filipkowski said: "I have to type this through tears after laughing so hard reading MAGA posts attacking [Trump] junior for calling off the Bud Light boycott."

One of the posts he included from Twitter user @McKaylaRoseRed, whose comment received 120,000 views read: "Donald Trump Jr. telling us to stop boycotting Bud Light is the most Rino (Republican in name only) *** **** I've ever heard.

"This is exactly why we got stomped on all over from the left. Weakness. No, we will not stop teaching Bud Light a lesson and no mocking women and men will not be tolerated anymore."

Pedro L. Gonzalez, associate editor at Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture, said in an April 14 tweet: "Donald Trump Jr. is urging conservatives to stop boycotting Bud Light over the company pushing transgenderism through Dylan Mulvaney.

"Like I've been saying, the Trumps are the most subversive force on the right. The left could never undermine us so much."

But MAGA influencer Alex Bruesewitz came to Trump Jr.'s support and tweeted on April 15: "Few people have done more to help conservatives and the Republican Party over the past 7 years than Donald J Trump Jr. The people attacking him look like complete fools."

In an April 14 statement, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth responded to the backlash against the company.

He said: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work, and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.

"I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

Newsweek has contacted The Trump Organization for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC