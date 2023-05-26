U.S.

Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Insults His Father

By
U.S. Donald Trump Jr Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Republican

Donald Trump Jr. said his father has the "charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian," in an apparent mistake while trying to take a shot at Ron DeSantis.

He made the comments during an episode of his podcast, 'Triggered with Donald Trump Jr., which was broadcast on Thursday via video streaming site Rumble.

DeSantis announced he's running for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk that was beset by technical difficulties, sparking widespread mockery. Polling indicates the Florida governor is Trump's most dangerous rival in the battle for the GOP nomination, though he has fallen back significantly in recent months.

Trump Jr. began his podcast with a monologue attacking DeSantis, branding him "Ron DeStablishment" and claiming he has a "nasally and effeminate" voice.

Composite of Trump and Trump Jr.
Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023, in Aberdeen, U.K., and Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the mage, Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Trump Jr described his father as having the "charisma of a mortician" on his podcast, in an apparent mistake. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

However Trump Jr. later insulted his own father, using language that appeared to be aimed at DeSantis. He commented: "Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian, the policies of a D.C. swamp rat."

A 17-second clip was posted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, an independent journalist who claims to monitor "right-wing extremism," and who suggested he "misreads his script."

Immediately after the remark, Trump Jr. went back to attacking DeSantis by name, commenting: "We've seen the flip flops, you can pretend you're MAGA but Ron still can't answer what he'd do on Ukraine."

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump Jr. for comment via an email sent to the Trump Organization media contact point.

During the episode, Trump Jr. also played a clip from the DeSantis Twitter Spaces discussion, when the audio played static noise after which someone can be heard whispering "now it's quiet."

In response to the launch difficulties, which took place when DeSantis was supposed to be speaking with Musk and fellow business magnate David Sacks, "DeSaster" began trending nationally in the U.S.

Trump Jr. referenced this, commenting: "As I said it was a #DeSaster and it took a long time for Elon Musk to apparently figure out what was going on, and it took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to carry DeSantis through this, where he basically read like an op-ed about what he was going to do."

Read more

Speaking after his launch, DeSantis suggested the Twitter Spaces technical difficulties were caused by the level of interest in his announcement.

He said: "We had a huge audience. It was the biggest they'd ever had. It did break the Twitter space. And so we're really excited with the enthusiasm, but ultimately it's about the future of our country."

Donald Trump was sharply critical on his Truth Social website, writing: "Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster."

The former president also shared a fake AI generated video mocking DeSantis by appearing to show him launching his campaign alongside George Soros, Adolf Hitler and the Devil.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC