Donald Trump Lashes Out at Letitia James Over His Net Worth

Donald Trump out at New York State Attorney General Letitia James after she accused the former president of having exaggerated his net worth by up to $2.2 billion as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit.

Responding on his Truth Social website Trump insisted he had "BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED," and described the case against him as "ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

On Wednesday James' office released court filings claiming that over a 10-year period, Trump exaggerated his wealth by 17 perent to 39 percent each year, or "between $812 million to $2.2 billion, depending on the year." In James' case, which was filed in September 2022, Trump, three of his adult children and The Trump Organization are accused of perpetuating a staggering fraud by deliberately overvaluing their business. Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, strongly denied any wrongdoing last month, insisting there is absolutely no case to answer.

Trump hit back at James on Friday, claiming he had been "TARGETED, GIVEN NO JURY, NO EXTENSIONS, NO COMMERCIAL DIVISION, NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, NO ANYTHING" and that "THE DEMOCRAT JUDGE [Arthur Engoron] HATES TRUMP WITH A PASSION.

Former President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. New York Attorney General Letitia James attends a press conference on gun violence prevention and public safety on July 31, 2023, in New York City. Trump hit back at James after her office accused him of exaggerating his net worth by up to $2.2 billion. Jeff Swensen/Getty; Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"THE THING I HAVE IS A GREAT CASE BASED ON PHENOMENAL NUMBERS THAT SHOW A NET WORTH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED, VERY LITTLE DEBT, BIG CASH, A POWERFUL DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, PAID OFF LOANS, NO DEFAULTS, 'HAPPY' BANKS, GREAT ASSETS. I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS - ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

James, a Democrat is seeking $250 million in compensation from Trump and for him and his adult children to be banned from running any businesses in New York.

Newsweek has reached out to the New York State Attorney General's office requesting comment on Trump's latest remarks.

In the court filings released Wednesday, James' legal team claimed they possess documents that leave no shred of doubt that Trump's financial statements "do not even remotely reflect the 'estimated current value' of his assets as they would trade between well-informed market participants."

Trump is facing a flurry of legal battles that could complicate his bid to be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. He has been indicted and arrested in four criminal cases, though he has pleaded not guilty to all counts and insists the charges are politically motivated.

Trump is facing charges relating to claims that he orchestrated the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 election—nationwide and in Georgia.

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected calls to hold a special session with the aim of impeaching or defunding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Trump in the state. On Thursday, he said this is "not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."