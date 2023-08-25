Donald Trump Sold Mar-a-Lago Before Arrest, Listing Reveals

Donald Trump has reportedly sold his signature Mar-a-Lago luxury residence in Florida, according to a Zillow listing which said the resort was purchased on August 4—weeks before the former president voluntarily turned himself in at Fulton County jail in Georgia, where he was booked on 13 felony counts.

But a later report by The Express mentions that the former president might have not really "sold" the property, but simply transferred its ownership to an organization owned by his son Donald Trump Jr.

The listing, which is still available on Zillow's website, shows that a 5,061-square-foot residence at 1100 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida, was sold on Friday, August 4 for $422,000,000.

In this composite picture: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia; Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort where he resides after leaving the White House on February 13, 2021 in Palm Beach, Florida. According to a Zillow listing, Trump has sold his signature resort before his arrest on Thursday. Getty Images

While the home is not listed by Zillow as "Mar-a-Lago," the address corresponds to that of Trump's Palm Beach residence, and so does its size, roughly. The listing also mentioned that the last time that the property was sold was on April 6, 1995—the exact same date when the former president turned the residence, which he purchased in 1985, into The Mar-a-Lago Club. At the time, Zillow said the property was acquired for $12,000,000.

While Zillow does not provide details about who bought the property, the website SunBiz said that the current owner of Mar-a-Lago is a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc., owned by the former president's eldest son.

While Trump might have technically sold Mar-a-Lago, his family still has a private residence on the property grounds.

Newsweek contacted the Trump Organization and Zillow for comment by email on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.