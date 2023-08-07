U.S.

Donald Trump Mocks Megan Rapinoe After USWNT World Cup Loss: 'Nice Shot'

By
U.S. Donald Trump USWNT Soccer World Cup

Former President Donald Trump has mocked Megan Rapinoe for her penalty miss against Sweden in the Women's World Cup, while claiming the USWNT's elimination from the competition is proof that "woke equals failure."

Rapinoe, 38, who was making her 202nd appearance for USWNT and will be retiring at the end of the domestic season, put her spot kick over the crossbar in the last-16 game on Sunday as the USWNT were knocked out by Sweden in a penalty shoot out. Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara also failed to score their penalties. Lina Hurtig's winning spot kick for Sweden narrowly crossed the line after it was partially saved by Alyssa Naeher, as the four-time Women's World Cup champions were eliminated at the earliest stage of the competition in their history.

Numerous conservative figures chose to mock Rapinoe and the USWNT after their defeat because of their "woke" views. There had been criticism of the team for largely staying silent rather than singing during the playing of the national anthem before each game.

Trump and Rapinoe, who is gay and campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality, have had a long-running feud dating back to when she was among the first prominent sport stars to kneel during the national anthem to protest against police brutality in 2017.

Megan Rapinoe penalty miss
Megan Rapinoe reacts after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the USA in Melbourne, Australia, on August 6, 2023. Donald Trump has mocked Rapinoe for her penalty miss in a Truth Social post. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden," Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday night.

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America—No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA," he wrote.

The USWNT has been contacted for comment via email.

During the 2019 Women's World Cup, when Trump was president, Rapinoe declared that "I'm not going to the f****** White House" if the team were to win the competition.

"No. I'm not going to the White House, I don't think we'll be invited, I doubt it," she added.

In response, Trump posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry.

"I'm a big fan of the U.S. team and women's soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!"

Other conservative figures also ridiculed the USWNT, and particularly Rapinoe, for the defeat on Sunday.

Read more

Benny Johnson, podcast host and Turning Point USA chief creative officer, wrote on X, while mistakenly referring to Rapinoe's penalty miss as a free kick and the round of 16 game as the 16th round: "After winning back-to-back World Cups the heavily favored Team USA has been ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 16th round. Team USA's downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe's EMBARRASSING free kick here."

Catturd, a popular right-wing account with more than 1.9 million followers on X, wrote: "The anti-American USA woke women's soccer team has been eliminated and Megan Rapinoe is the cause of it. I can't stop laughing."

Speaking after the game on Sunday, Rapinoe, who is normally a reliable penalty taker and scored one in the 2019 Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands, described her miss on Sunday as "like a sick joke."

"That's why I had that smile on my face," she said. "I'm like, 'You've got be f****** kidding me.' I'm going to miss a penalty? I mean, honestly, I can't remember the last time I missed."

The last time Rapinoe had missed a spot kick was in 2018 during an NWSL match.

"That's the way it goes," she added. "I've definitely thought about [missing] before. That's always a possibility when you step up there. But I thought I was going to make it. I thought everyone was gonna make it. I would step up and take another one right now."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC