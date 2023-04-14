Video of Trump's Motorcade Being Heckled in New York Viewed 600k Times

A video of protesters in New York heckling former President Donald Trump's motorcade has gone viral on Twitter.

Trump arrived in New York City on Thursday to face questioning under oath in the civil suit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed in September.

The suit alleges Trump and his three eldest children—Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr.—misstated the value of assets, including golf course and hotels, to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.

According to a CNN report, the lawsuit is seeking $250 million and a ban on the Trumps' ability to operate a business in the state.

This combined image shows protesters outside the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James in New York City on April 13, 2023, left, and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaving Trump Tower in New York City on April 13, 2023. A video has gone viral showing protesters chanting as Trump's motorcade passing through New York. Getty

The Trumps have denied any wrongdoing and the case is set for trial in October.

The former president's return to New York City for his deposition comes after he was in the city a week prior for arraignment on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a separate criminal case.

As with Trump's visit last week, protesters gathered in the streets to demonstrate against the former president.

In one clip, that has so far been viewed more than 600,000 times, protesters can be heard shouting "New York hates you" as Trump's motorcade passes by.

Trump motorcade arriving at AG’s office to chants of “New York hates you.” pic.twitter.com/CjKtJZlrY0 — Shayna Jacobs (@shaynajacobs) April 13, 2023

Many of the protesters can be seen with posters and banners. Some posters depicted Trump as a prisoner, while others read "No one is above the law."

Regarding the civil case, Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement: "He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the attorney general about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company."

On Thursday on Truth Social, the former president made his feelings clear about the civil case against him.

In a post he said: "I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job.

"This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!"

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump again lashed out against James' lawsuit.

He wrote: "I built a GREAT & prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the World, but particularly in New York, & now have to prove it to this LOWLIFE who campaigned on a 'I will get Trump' platform, even before knowing anything about me!"

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump's office via email for comment.