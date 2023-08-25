How Donald Trump's Mugshot Compares to Other Notorious Celebrities

On August 24, Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to have a mugshot—a historic feat that the 77-year-old seems oddly proud of, uploading the photo to his fundraising site.

Taken at Fulton County Jail, in Georgia, the business magnate was arrested on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 general election results. After paying $200,000 in bail, Trump called the arrest a "travesty of justice."

The image quickly went viral, sparking jokes and memes. Nevertheless, Trump isn't the only celebrity to have his mugshot posted all over the internet.

Here's a list of other famous faces to have their arrest photos shared with the world—and what landed them in trouble.

David Bowie

David Bowie's mugshot after being arrested in Rochester, New York, for drug possession in 1976. Donaldson Collection/Bureau of Prisons/Archive Photos

Music legend David Bowie was arrested in Rochester, New York, in 1976, after a gig at the Community War Memorial Arena. Along with fellow rock star Iggy Pop, the 29-year-old was charged with marijuana possession after police found roughly half a pound of weed at the Americana Rochester Hotel.

Lindsay Lohan

Top row, from left to right: Lindsay Lohan's mugshots from July 2007, November 2007 and July 2010. Bottom row, from left to right: Lohan's mugshots from September 2010, October 2011 and March 2013. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment

Unfortunately, there is not just one mugshot of Lindsay Lohan. The former child star was arrested seven times between 2007 and 2013, resulting in six prison sentences and Lohan serving 332 days in total. Her first arrest in May 2007 was for a DUI, followed by a second DUI, cocaine possession and for driving on a suspended license in July.

An arrest warrant was issued for the now-37-year-old in May 2010, after she failed to turn up for a court hearing, before she was arrested for shoplifting a necklace in 2011.

In 2012, Lohan was arrested after purportedly fleeing an accident scene. The charges against the Parent Trap star were dropped, but she was arrested again a few months later for assaulting a woman while out partying.

Finally, in 2013 she was arrested for reckless driving and lying to officers. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013, Lohan described herself as an "addict," and in the past 10 years appears to have turned her life around.

Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte's mugshot following an arrest for driving under the influence in September 2022. Kypros/Hulton Archive

Award-winning actor Nick Nolte was arrested in September 2022 on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the star himself, he was high on the psychoactive drug GHB at the time of his arrest.

"I was a mess and driving on the Pacific Coast Highway," the 82-year-old told People in 2018. "I'm told six drivers called 911 to report a big sedan weaving on the wrong side of the road."

On the infamous mugshot, Nolte described himself as "an asylum inmate out for a lark." Days after his arrest, the 48 Hours actor checked himself into rehab and appears to have been sober ever since.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino's mug shot, taken in January 1961, after the actor was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon. Kypros/Hulton Archive

He's known for playing criminal Michael Corleone in The Godfather, but Al Pacino actually spent three days in a Rhode Island jail in 1961. The 83-year-old actor told Playboy in 1979 that he and two friends were arrested for possession of a concealed weapon. As this was his pre-fame days, he couldn't afford to pay the $2,000 bond, so ended up stuck there for three days. According to rumors, the actor was released after convincing officers that the gun was a prop, although this hasn't been confirmed by Pacino himself.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves mugshot, after the actor was arrested for driving under the influence in 1993. Public Domain

He's known for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but even Keanu Reeves has made mistakes. The 58-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving in Los Angeles in 1993, but was supposedly released without charge.

Cher

Singer Cher, seen here in 1959, was arrested for stealing a friend's car at the age of 13. Public Domain

The iconic songstress was arrested in 1959 for stealing a friend's car and driving without a license—at the tender age of 13. According to a 2013 interview with the singer and her mother, Georgia Holt, on The Tonight Show, the pair explained that Cher had been asked to watch the car while her friend quickly ran back inside. However, the teenager got bored of waiting and instead decided to take the vehicle for a spin around Los Angeles, ending up a drive-in theater.

Paris Hilton

Reality TV star Paris Hilton has been arrested twice, once in 2006 (R) and again in 2007. Handout/Kypros/Getty Images Entertainment/Hulton Archive

Paris Hilton was arrested three times in the early 2000s.

The first time, in September 2006, was for a DUI, after an LAPD officer spotted the Hilton heiress "driving erratically." She was given 36 months on probation and fined $1,500, but was arrested again a month later and sentenced to 45 days in jail, only serving three days.

In July 2010, she was booked on cocaine possession in Las Vegas, when a small gram of the drug fell out of her bag after she was spotted by a police officer. A year of probation followed, along with 200 hours of community service, a $2,000 fine and a court-ordered drug abuse scheme.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's mugshot, after the teen idol was arrested in 2014 for a suspected DUI. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment

The pop star was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of drunk driving, drug racing and driving without a valid license. However, the then-19-year-old also allegedly resisted arrest, after a cop pulled him over in Miami. Although his blood alcohol level was under the legal limit to drive, tests found marijuana and Xanax in his system.

In 2021, on the seven-year anniversary of his arrest, the singer shared a post to Instagram explaining that he was "hurting" and "confused" at the time.

"Not proud of where I was at in my life," he wrote. "I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."