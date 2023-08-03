U.S.

Donald Trump's 'Favorite' Newspaper Damns Him in Stinging Six-Word Front Page

By
U.S. Donald Trump New york post Indictment 2024 Election

Donald Trump's once-favored newspaper has reported on his latest indictment with a searing front-page headline focusing on the four criminal counts levelled at the former president by federal prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the New York Post ran the news in bold, block capitals with the title: "CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES," along with the sub-headline "Trump indicted for election lies, January 6" and a picture of Trump looking forlorn.

The former president was charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States; one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one count obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and a further count of conspiracy against rights—over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump indictment front pages
Headlines on three daily newspapers report the indictment of former President Donald Trump on August 2, 2023, in New York City. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, whose office led the investigation, accused Trump in a news conference of lies that were "targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

The Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was subject to widespread fraud, though no evidence has been found to support his assertions.

In a statement, the Trump campaign accused the DOJ of election interference by announcing the charges during his 2024 presidential bid, and compared the "lawlessness of these persecutions" to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. It added: "Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!"

"Huge deal that the [New York Post] is doing this as their cover," Ryan Adams, a partner at HZQ consultancy, which works with political figures and lobby groups, wrote on Twitter. "Say what you want about them, but they are the source of news for many, many people, and if they are leading with this, it is important."

Meanwhile, other social media users said they were shocked to see the front cover and that they "can't wait to hear his reaction to this 'fake news.'"

Newsweek approached the Trump campaign via email for comment on Thursday.

The New York-focused tabloid often reported favorably on Trump during his time as a local property magnate and later reality TV star. A month before the last election, the Rupert Murdoch-owned title endorsed Trump for a second term, but distanced itself from him after he made unfounded accusations that the 2020 vote had been subject to fraud.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the Post published emails it claimed had been found on Hunter Biden's laptop relating to his dealings overseas, which fueled allegations by Trump allies of impropriety—claims both he and President Joe Biden have denied.

Read more

After Trump took office in 2017, news outlet Axios reported that according to sources close to the then-president, the Post was his preferred paper, with a friend describing it as "the paper of record for him."

But the paper has of late taken a different approach to Trump, and his view of it appears to have soured as a result.

Following the Midterm elections in November last year, in which Trump-endorsed candidates were largely rejected by the electorate, the Post's front page depicted him as "Trumpty Dumpty," with a column the same day saying he had "sabotaged" the election for Republicans.

In February, the paper published a positive interview with Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which led the former president to describe it as a "dying" newspaper that had "become fake news."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC