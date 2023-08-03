Donald Trump's once-favored newspaper has reported on his latest indictment with a searing front-page headline focusing on the four criminal counts levelled at the former president by federal prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the New York Post ran the news in bold, block capitals with the title: "CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES," along with the sub-headline "Trump indicted for election lies, January 6" and a picture of Trump looking forlorn.

The former president was charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States; one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one count obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and a further count of conspiracy against rights—over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Headlines on three daily newspapers report the indictment of former President Donald Trump on August 2, 2023, in New York City. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, whose office led the investigation, accused Trump in a news conference of lies that were "targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

The Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was subject to widespread fraud, though no evidence has been found to support his assertions.

In a statement, the Trump campaign accused the DOJ of election interference by announcing the charges during his 2024 presidential bid, and compared the "lawlessness of these persecutions" to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. It added: "Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!"

"Huge deal that the [New York Post] is doing this as their cover," Ryan Adams, a partner at HZQ consultancy, which works with political figures and lobby groups, wrote on Twitter. "Say what you want about them, but they are the source of news for many, many people, and if they are leading with this, it is important."

Meanwhile, other social media users said they were shocked to see the front cover and that they "can't wait to hear his reaction to this 'fake news.'"

The New York-focused tabloid often reported favorably on Trump during his time as a local property magnate and later reality TV star. A month before the last election, the Rupert Murdoch-owned title endorsed Trump for a second term, but distanced itself from him after he made unfounded accusations that the 2020 vote had been subject to fraud.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the Post published emails it claimed had been found on Hunter Biden's laptop relating to his dealings overseas, which fueled allegations by Trump allies of impropriety—claims both he and President Joe Biden have denied.

After Trump took office in 2017, news outlet Axios reported that according to sources close to the then-president, the Post was his preferred paper, with a friend describing it as "the paper of record for him."

But the paper has of late taken a different approach to Trump, and his view of it appears to have soured as a result.

Following the Midterm elections in November last year, in which Trump-endorsed candidates were largely rejected by the electorate, the Post's front page depicted him as "Trumpty Dumpty," with a column the same day saying he had "sabotaged" the election for Republicans.

In February, the paper published a positive interview with Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which led the former president to describe it as a "dying" newspaper that had "become fake news."