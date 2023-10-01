Donald Trump Outlines Joe Biden's 'Three Major Problems'

Republican nominee frontrunner Donald Trump has outlined what he views as President Joe Biden's "three major problems" as his campaign continues to gain momentum within the GOP.

The former president hit out at Biden in a highly critical post shared on his social media platform Truth Social where he described what he viewed were the president's key issues going into the 2024 presidential election.

Trump also attacked the current incumbent with the "crooked" jibe that he used with great effect against his opponent Hilary Clinton in the 2016 vote.

In a post shared late on September 30, Trump said: "Crooked Joe Biden has three major problems, and they begin with I—inflation, immigration and incompetence."

From the left, Joe Biden is seen in New York City on September 19 and Donald Trump is pictured in Anaheim, California, on September 29. Trump has hit out at Biden and stated the president's issues were "inflation, immigration and incompetence." Getty

According to a June report by the Pew Research Center, inflation was listed as being a major concern for Americans.

Inflation was the top issue for Republicans followed by the federal budget deficit, illegal immigration and the state of moral values.

In contrast, Democrats said gun violence was their leading issue followed by the affordability of health care.

The survey was carried out between June 5 and 11 among 5,115 members of the center's "nationally representative American Trends Panel."

Inflation was at 3.7 percent in August, a year on from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, down from 8.2 percent in September 2022.

Despite this, inflation continues to affect households across the U.S., with many continuing to notice the impact of increased prices.

Biden painted a positive picture of the U.S. economy in a September 27 post shared on X, formerly Twitter, where he said: "We've created a record 13.5 million new jobs since we came to office, Black unemployment is reaching historic lows and Black small businesses are starting up at a faster rate than at any time in the last 25 years."

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has noted a considerable increase in land border encounters since 2020—a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, a total of 458,088 encounters were recorded, increasing to 1.73 million the following year.

It also noted that there were 2.37 million recorded border encounters in 2022 and that this year 2.2 million have been recorded, although it has not included the figures for September—the final month in the annual data.

According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, a majority of Americans continue to disapprove of Biden's term in office.

As of September 29, Biden had a disapproval rating of 53.7 percent compared with 41.7 percent who approved of the job he is doing in office.

But the latest aggregate polling on September 28 showed Trump holding a slightly larger disapproval rating compared to his Democrat rival.

It found Trump had an unfavorability rating of 55.9 percent and a favorable rating of 40.7 percent—giving a slight advantage to Biden.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.