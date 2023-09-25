Donald Trump Has Colossal 20-Point Lead Over Biden With Young Voters: Poll

Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden among young voters by double-digits, according to a survey. The results have been questioned because of how drastically different they are to other polls.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has a 19 percent lead over Biden (55 to 36 percent) for those aged 18 to 39, and a 20-point lead for those aged under 35.

The Washington Post has said that the poll, which also showed Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup overall, is an outlier. The results are "significantly at odds" with other polls that suggest the two probable Democratic and Republican candidates are neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race.

Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2023. The former U.S. president and Republican nomination hopeful for 2024 has squarely beaten Joe Biden in a "Washington Post" poll about a hypothetical head-to-head. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The results have been criticized, with political pollster Larry Sabato, the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, writing that people should "ignore" the survey after The Post provided a caveat for the data.

"It's a ridiculous outlier (Trump up 10 over Biden—laughable)," Sabato posted on X, formerly Twitter. "My question: How could you even publish a poll so absurd on its face? Will be a lingering embarrassment for you."

In its write-up of the results, The New York Times described the suggestion that Trump could be 20 points ahead of Biden among voters younger than 35 as "implausible," given Biden won this demographic by double-digits at the 2020 election.

However, ABC News noted that the support for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 race was not drastically different from a May ABC/Washington Post poll, which had Trump with a seven-point lead (49-42).

Others also noted that The Washington Post did not suggest its previous poll results were outliers.

"WaPo subhead suggests its own poll may be an outlier. That may be true, but they put no such disclaimer in headline 3 yrs ago when they published a poll of Wisconsin right before election day in 2020 showing Biden up 17 pts on Trump—10 pts more than the avg of other polls at the time," Real Clear Politics President Tom Bevan wrote on X.

In its analysis of the results, The Washington Post wrote that the difference between its poll and others, as well as the "unusual makeup of Trump's and Biden's coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier." The Post added that outlier results occasionally occur in polls due to random errors and nonresponse issues.

Gary Langer, a public-opinion researcher, said in an ABC News analysis that the order of the questions may have resulted in negative results for Biden.

"As is customary for ABC/Post polls at this still-early stage of an election cycle, this survey asked first about Biden and Trump's performance, economic sentiment and a handful of other issues (Ukraine aid, abortion and a government shutdown) before candidate preferences," Langer wrote.

"That's because these questions are more germane than candidate support in an election so far off. Since many results are negative toward Biden, it follows that he's lagging in 2024 support," Langer added. "Nonetheless, those sentiments are real, have been consistently negative in recent surveys and clearly mark Biden's challenges ahead."

Even if The Post/ABC poll is an outlier, there are numerous other survey results that are troubling for Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

A recent NBC News poll showed that 56 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

The results also found that 74 percent of registered voters say they have major concerns (59 percent) or moderate concerns (15 percent) that the 80-year-old president doesn't have the necessary mental and physical health for a second term. Biden has consistently disputed claims that he is not fit for office.

FiveThirtyEight's national poll tracker says that Biden's average disapproval rating stands at 54.7 percent, with the president not seeing a net average favorable rating since August 2021.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email.