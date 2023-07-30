Donald Trump Predicts Two More Impending Indictments

Donald Trump has predicted he will be indicted twice more, just days after federal prosecutors announced new criminal charges against the former president in the classified documents case.

Trump said he is expecting to be indicted soon by prosecutors in Washington D.C. and Georgia, in connection with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In June, Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom to dozens of felony counts accusing him of keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and refusing government demands to give them back.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He has predicted that two more indictments will be made against him. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The superseding indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that Trump, who opinion polls show is leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation.

A Trump spokesperson said the additional charges were "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him" and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

As well as federal counts in the classified documents case, Trump is also facing criminal charges in New York over alleged hush money payments made to women who accused him of sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in March and denied the encounters took place. Trump sought to get that case moved to federal court, but a judge ruled against him earlier in July.

Trump lashed out at the "unjustified" charges on social media on Saturday.

"WHY DIDN'T THE CORRUPT MARXIST PROSECUTORS BRING THESE RADICAL & UNJUSTIFIED CHARGES AGAINST ME 2.5 YEARS AGO, LONG BEFORE MY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HAD BEGUN," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"NOW DERANGED [Special Counsel] JACK SMITH WILL PROBABLY BRING ANOTHER CASE, ALONG WITH THE RACIST D.A. IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA, WHO HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THE PERFECT TIME DURING MY CAMPAIGN TO FILE. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! THEY ARE ALL, IN A COORDINATED ATTACK, TRYING TO STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION, BUT WE WON'T LET THEM!!!"

Trump revealed last week that he had received a letter from Washingto D.C. informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, suggesting he may soon be indicted on new federal charges. His lawyers John Lauro and Todd Blanche met with Smith's team on Thursday.

In Georgia, a grand jury that was sworn in earlier this month will likely consider whether to charge Trump and his Republican allies for their efforts to reverse his election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state's top election official could help him "find 11,780 votes," just enough needed to beat Democrat President Joe Biden.

The 18-month investigation expanded to include an examination of a slate of Republican fake electors, phone calls by Trump and others to Georgia officials in the weeks after the 2020 election and unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud made to state lawmakers, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases.

