Donald Trump to Publish King Charles Letter After Diana Revelations

Donald Trump will publish a letter from King Charles III in an upcoming book that also contains private correspondence from Princess Diana.

Letters to Trump is due out from Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by the former president, on April 25.

Among the correspondence will be a letter from the king sent in 1995, when Charles was still the Prince of Wales, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Donald Trump meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. The former president included a 1995 letter from the king in his book 'Letters to Trump.' Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The move may well ruffle feathers after Trump, in March, described the people who wrote the letters using colorful language in an interview with Breitbart News.

He said: "I knew them all—and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass."

Charles' letter was reportedly sent in 1995 and thanked Trump for offering him honorary membership of Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, as well as wishing him success with the resort and expressing an interest in visiting.

The content may not be hugely controversial but the move may still be unwelcome given the family's lengthy history with Trump, particularly in relation to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

In the weeks after Diana died in a 1997 car crash, Trump was asked during a radio interview with Howard Stern: "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her." The former president replied: "I think I could have."

Selina Scott, a friend of the princess, would later write in The Sunday Times in 2015 that Trump bombarded her with flowers and: "It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her."

Letters to Trump includes a note from Diana in which she referred to him as "Donald" and thanked him for a bunch of flowers he sent to mark her birthday in July 1997: "They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way."

However, there may be further reasons for the royals to feel uncomfortable about the history with Trump due to comments he made after Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by paparazzi in the private grounds of a friend's chateau in France.

At the time, in 2012, he Tweeted: "Kate Middleton is great—but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude—only herself to blame.

"Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

Royal biography The King: The Life of Charles III, by Christopher Anderson, read: "Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as 'torrents of profanity' from both Prince Charles and his sons."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

