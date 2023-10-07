U.S.

Donald Trump Rages Against 'Not Smart' Former Apprentice Guest Judge

Donald Trump has launched a fiery attack on CNN anchor Erin Burnett, who previously served as a guest judge on his show The Celebrity Apprentice, branding her "not smart, and very boring."

The former president, and 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, made the comments on his Truth Social website.

Trump has long had an antagonistic relationship with CNN, having repeatedly branded the broadcaster "fake news". In 2018, he called Jim Acosta, then the network's chief White House correspondent, a "rude, terrible person" at a press conference. It is unclear what specific incident, if any, sparked Trump's attack on Burnett.

Posting on Truth Social, the former president said: "Ratings challenged Erin Burnett, the Fake News CNN Host(ess?) who is constantly and very boringly reporting false and semi-inflammatory stories about your favorite President, used to call me, over and over again, in my prior, beautiful, and very simple life, to get herself on The Apprentice, 'a ratings phenomenon' (Variety).

"She would do ANYTHING! I let her on the show a number of times, but her calls didn't stop, and I finally told her, 'Sorry, no more.' The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show - put it to sleep! Anyway, just sayin'," Trump added.

Newsweek has reached out to CNN for comment via the network's online contact form.

Burnett previously appeared as a guest judge in a number of The Celebrity Apprentice episodes, filling in for Ivanka Trump. Describing the then-president in 2017, during an interview with SiriusXM, Burnett said: "He is very much the person now that he was then. He is very convincing when he wants to talk to people... as a person, he was always courteous."

Former president Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York on October 4, 2023. Trump hit out at CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Truth Social, branding her "not smart, and very boring." JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP/GETTY

On Wednesday, Burnett interviewed Ty Cobb, a former member of Trump's legal team, about the former president filing an appeal after a New York judge said that Trump committed business fraud by falsely inflating the value of his assets.

Asked "is this appeal going to go anywhere for Trump?" Cobb replied: "So I think it's possible that it does," arguing the decision was a little bit too aggressive in terms of the penalties.

Trump is also facing four criminal cases over allegations he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornographic actress; mishandled classified documents; and broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, both across the United States and in the state of Georgia specifically. He has pled not guilty to all counts, and insists the charges against him are politically motivated.

On Friday, ABC News and The New York Times reported allegations that Trump shared classified information about the capabilities of American nuclear-armed submarines with an Australian business tycoon at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Newsweek approached a Trump spokesperson for comment by email.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC