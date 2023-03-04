Donald Trump Reacts to Kellyanne Conway's Divorce

Former President Donald Trump has responded to news that his former adviser Kellyanne Conway is set to divorce her husband by praising her and celebrating the decision.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday following a report by Page Six that said Conway and her husband, attorney George Conway, were set to divorce after 22 years of marriage.

Conway served as senior counselor to the president in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020 but her husband has been an outspoken critic of the former president.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" he added.

George and Kellyanne Conway married in 2001 and have four children and both have now reportedly retained lawyers as they plan to end their marriage after years of speculation about their relationship.

Their differing views about former President Trump had been the focus of some scrutiny, while Trump has previously attacked George Conway and claimed he was "mentally ill."

In April last year, Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC that referenced a video of Conway and commented that "he's mentally ill, a very sick man. I don't know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!"

In October last year, George Conway said he believed that Trump could be convicted of multiple crimes arising from an investigation of his handling of classified documents and probes into the events of January 6, 2021.

"In all likelihood, he will be convicted of multiple felonies. I don't know if there's ever going to be a perp walk, but I don't think it's a fantasy either," Conway told Salon.

"This all goes so much to the core of Trump's identity that he will try to tear the country apart before he settles one of these criminal cases," he said.

Kellyanne Conway has remained supportive of her former boss, but in a guest essay for The New York Times in January, she warned it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."

She added that Trump's new White House bid would be different from 2016 "when he and his team had the hunger, swagger and scrappiness of an insurgent's campaign and the 'history be damned' happy warrior resolve of an underestimated, understaffed, under-resourced effort."

Newsweek has reached out to Kellyanne Conway for comment.