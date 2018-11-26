President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against cable news network CNN Monday while appearing to suggest the country could one day create its own news network to show the world how “great” it is.

Trump reiterated his false claim that CNN received poor ratings domestically, but added that the network had a stronghold on the international news market. He said “something has to be done” with how CNN portrayed the country abroad.

“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way," Trump tweeted. "Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT! ”

The president’s most recent comments were similar to his attack against NBC News in October 2017, when he suggested that with “all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks,” perhaps their broadcasting licenses should be challenged.

The president often returns to his mantra of “fake news” when negative stories about his administration are published or televised.

On the campaign trail and well throughout his almost two years in office, Trump has repeatedly blasted CNN over its coverage of his administration and even called out the network’s president, Jeff Zucker. Just before Trump was inaugurated, he labeled CNN “fake news” during a press conference over the network’s decision to report on the existence of a dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia.

The feud between Trump and CNN reached a boiling point earlier this month. The president and CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta had an intense exchange during a press conference the day after Republicans were dealt big losses in the midterm elections. Trump called Acosta “rude” and a “terrible person,” while Acosta refused to give up the microphone as he attempted to ask the president another question.

Following the exchange, the White House announced it would revoke Acosta’s “hard pass” credential. A court battle ensued, with a federal judge ruling that the White House had not followed a process by which to reasonably deny Acosta press access.

CNN shot back at Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, claiming the president was violating the First Amendment and endangering democratic norms with his behavior.

The White House later issued specific guidelines for reporters on how to conduct themselves during press briefings, including the allowance of only one follow-up question.

AFP via Getty Images/Mandel Ngan