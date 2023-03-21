Donald Trump's Appearance With Pastor Goes Horribly Wrong

Donald Trump encountered some technical difficulties as he attempted to speak to Christian pastors during a radio show.

The latest episode of the Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset was meant to feature Trump as the host Jackson Lahmeyer and fellow pastors listening in wanted an opportunity to pray for the former president. Lahmeyer said it was crucial to pray for Trump as Tuesday could be a "very monumental day in American history"

Over the weekend, writing in a Truth Social post, Trump said that he believes he will be arrested on Tuesday (March 21) as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into an alleged hush payment that was paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

It's unclear why Trump gave Tuesday as the date of his arrest but hours after the post a spokesperson issued a statement saying he had not written his post with any direct knowledge of the time of any arrest.

The show appeared to also have brief technical difficulties speaking to guest Roger Stone before Trump was meant to make his appearance.

When Trump eventually did join the show his voice was unclear and echoed during the response to each of the questions he was asked.

The host ignored the issue but minutes into the interview the problem was resolved and the former president could be heard more clearly.

Trump mentioned the brief technical issue and said: "Thank you very much and I will begin by saying it is an honor to be with you."

He then joked: "I know the phones weren't working too well just a while ago but I think it was the radical left that did something with them.

"But that's OK because we are going to beat them and we are going to beat them all of the time."

During the interview, Trump warned of America getting worse and questioned Joe Biden's competency as president.

"I believe we have never been in this position before," Trump said.

"We have a leader who is grossly incompetent, surrounded by vicious people who happen to be smart.

"But they are vicious and they don't believe in what we believe, they don't believe in our nation. I believe they have to hate our country with open borders and with all of the other things, they don't want voter ID, they want higher taxes, they want high-interest rates. All the things they shouldn't be wanting."

