Donald Trump Says He 'Already Won' Jan. 6 Case, Slams 'Deranged' Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that he's already won any case arising against him from the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots due to his second impeachment.

Trump made the claim on his Truth Social site on Friday ahead of an expected indictment as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the former president's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's investigation and argued that it is politically motivated. He denies all wrongdoing.

Lawyers representing Trump met with Smith's team on Thursday following Trump's receipt of a target letter from the special counsel's office which may indicate a coming indictment.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump has called Special Counsel Jack Smith "deranged." Getty Images/Scott Olson

On Friday, Trump continued his attacks on Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, calling him "deranged" after previously saying Smith and his team should be put in prison.

"How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!" Trump wrote.

The former president was referring to his second impeachment where he was acquitted in the Senate after the number of senators voting to convict him and remove him from office did not reach the two-thirds majority required by the U.S. Constitution.

A single article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" was approved by the Democratic-led House of Representatives following the Capitol riots in January 2021.

The Senate later voted 57 to 43 to find Trump guilty, falling short of the required majority for conviction.

While Trump was acquitted in an impeachment arising from the events of January 6, 2021, Congress is not a court of law and impeachment does not preclude Smith from bringing criminal charges against the former president.

Trump's attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met with Smith's team on Thursday and the special prosecutor himself was reportedly present for that meeting.

It remains unclear what charges Trump might be facing but if he is indicted, it will be the third indictment brought against the former president this year.

Earlier on Friday, Trump wrote that "[they] ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail" and claimed the Department of Justice had been "totally Weaponized."

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to an alleged hush money payment paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Last month, Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.