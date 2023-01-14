Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Like an 'Armed Fort' As He Slams Biden Probe

Former President Donald Trump has said his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida is like an "armed fort" as he slammed the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents at the premises.

Trump also appeared to criticize the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is tasked with investigation the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's former office and his home in Delaware.

"What Biden did was wrong, but he was given a reasonable and stable Special Counsel who is sane, inclined not to make waves, friendly with RINOS, and is not known as a flame-throwing lunatic or a Biden hater," the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"What I did was RIGHT, Secured documents in a secured place, lock on the doors, guards and Secret Service all around, security cameras working. Mar-a-Lago is essentially an armed fort, and was built that way in the 1920's, with High Walls & structure to serve as the Southern W.H.," he added.

