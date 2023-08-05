Donald Trump Slams Mike Pence for Going to the 'Dark Side'

Former President Donald Trump slammed former Vice President Mike Pence, accusing his 2016 running mate and Republican presidential primary rival of being "delusional."

Trump's latest round of criticism aimed at Pence stems from the former vice president rebuking his former boss over the events of the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump and his supporters have blamed Pence for not preventing Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. Pence has repeatedly said that he chose the Constitution over his loyalty to Trump.

The former president faces four criminal charges following a Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into the Capitol insurrection. Pence was named a key figure in Trump's federal indictment that was made public on Tuesday.

Pence has increased his attacks on Trump over his legal battles, which include another federal indictment from a separate DOJ probe that involves the former president's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (left) speaks during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence (right) speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Trump lashed out at Pence in a Truth Social post. Julie Bennett, Scott Olson/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email on Saturday to representatives for Trump and Pence for comment.

In the Capitol siege indictment, Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing in the January 6 indictment, referring to the charges as election interference.

Pence resisted pressure from Trump to help overturn the 2020 election, according to the court document, which states that the former president made several phone calls to his former vice president, urging him to intervene with certification proceedings.

Shortly after the charges were unsealed and shared online, Pence was among the GOP presidential contenders quick to share his thoughts on the Republican frontrunner's third indictment.

Pence, issued a series of tweets weighing in on Trump's charges and condemning the former president for putting "himself over the Constitution."

In one of the Tuesday evening posts shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pence said he "chose the Constitution" over Trump and "always will."

"Our country is more important than one man," he said in one of the posts. "Our Constitution is more important than any one man's career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will."

As Pence continues his 2024 presidential campaign, he has sharpened his attacks on Trump. The former vice president has used the former president's alleged remarks and actions leading up to January 6 to make himself appear to be the more honest candidate.

Pence's campaign has even started selling merchandise that quotes Trump referring to him as "too honest."

The 45-page indictment alleges that days before the Capitol siege, Trump tried to pressure Pence overturning the election results. When Pence refused, Trump allegedly told his vice president, "You're too honest."

Pence's recent criticism of Trump has sparked some outrage from ardent MAGA supporters, who heckled the vice president at his town hall event Friday in New Hampshire. The pro-Trump protesters taunted Pence, calling him a "traitor."

Pence's recent comments also provoked his former boss, who lashed out at Pence on Saturday evening.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Saturday evening, Trump mocked his former running mate as "not a very good person" and accused Pence of going to the "Dark Side."

"WOW, it's finally happened! Liddle' Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side," Trump said in the Truth Social post. "I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest.' He's delusional, and now he wants to show he's a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!"