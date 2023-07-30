Unconfirmed reports that Donald Trump's political action committee (PAC) has spent more than $40 million on legal costs to defend him this year have split opinion on social media. A spokesman for Trump confirmed to Newsweek that the PAC had donated to "combat these heinous actions by Joe Biden's cronies." He did not mention an exact figure.

The Save America PAC spent the money—more than the $35 million Trump's campaign raised in the second quarter—on legal fees incurred by Trump and on witnesses in various cases related to the former president this year, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the issue. The numbers are expected to disclosed in a Federal Election Commission filing on Monday, according to the reports.

It comes as Trump is running for a second White House term while facing federal charges related to his handling of classified documents and state charges over alleged hush money payments in New York. He is also bracing for additional criminal indictments on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington D.C. and Georgia.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. A PAC is reported to have donated to the former president's legal fees. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Trump's PAC also requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to another group supporting him, The Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. It was not clear how much was refunded.

In a statement to Newsweek, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: "The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case.

"In order to combat these heinous actions by [President] Joe Biden's cronies and to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, the leadership PAC contributed to their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment."

The reports come days after federal prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against Trump in the classified documents case.

He has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and refusing government demands to give them back. Trump aide Walt Nauta is also charged in the case, accused of moving boxes containing sensitive information at Trump's direction and then lying about it to investigators.

The superseding indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that Trump sought to delete surveillance footage in an effort to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation. Prosecutors have also added another defendant to the case, alleging Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira worked with Trump and Nauta to hide the footage from investigators.

Trump was also indicted in New York over alleged payments made to women who accused him of sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and denied the sexual encounters took place.

Reports on the PAC's donation prompted mixed responses on Twitter, with some calling it a "grift" of donors, while others said that Trump's supporters would be glad for their donations to go towards paying the former president's legal bills. The majority of the money the Trump campaign has brought in has come from small-dollar donors.

Political commentator Bill Kristol tweeted that "Trump 2024 is a legal defense fund and co-conspirator hush fund disguised as a presidential campaign."

Kind of amazing.



Trump 2024 is a legal defense fund and co-conspirator hush fund disguised as a presidential campaign. https://t.co/uPwWEJpN4e — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 29, 2023

Rachel Bitecofer, a political strategist, called it a continuation of the "Big Grift."

Ron Filipkowski, an attorney who tracks far-right figures online, noted that some donor money had been used to pay longtime Trump aide Jason Miller's legal costs and questioned whether donors would be happy about that.

"Trump's PAC burned over $40 million in donor money for his legal fees, and also spent donor money for Jason Miller's child support case," he tweeted. "I wonder if grandma MAGA in Topeka thought that slice of her Social Security that she ships off to Mar-a-Lago every month was used for that?"

Trump’s PAC burned over $40 million in donor money for his legal fees, and also spent donor money for Jason Miller’s child support case. I wonder if grandma MAGA in Topeka thought that slice of her Social Security that she ships off to Mar-a-Lago every month was used for that? https://t.co/RV7JSS2sXR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 30, 2023

But some Trump supporters said they were happy for the former president to spend donor money however he wants.

"I don't give one single F if Trump uses my donations to pay his legal fees to fight our enemies who attack him unfairly and relentlessly," a Trump supporter wrote in a tweet.

I don’t give one single F if Trump uses my donations to pay his legal fees to fight our enemies who attack him unfairly and relentlessly. Not one single F. NEXT…..! https://t.co/gacHoarlie — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) July 30, 2023

Marina Medvin, an attorney, shared what she said are screenshots of tweets from donors who appear to all say they have no issue with Trump using campaign donations to pay his personal legal fees. Newsweek could not independently confirm the veracity of the image of the tweets.

Trump donors on the revelation about his campaign donations being used for his personal legal fees — pic.twitter.com/hBzZgoJD1V — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 30, 2023

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance tweeted: "The 'Trump paid $40m in legal fees' attack is so lame. I have good friends who did nothing wrong who had their legal fees paid by Save America PAC. Would you rather they throw all of their employees under a bus?"

The “Trump paid $40m in legal fees” attack is so lame. I have good friends who did nothing wrong who had their legal fees paid by Save America PAC. Would you rather they throw all of their employees under a bus? — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican strategist who has been affiliated with the Save America PAC, hit out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is lagging behind Trump in the race for the Republican nomination, and his team.

"DeSantis' team is attacking Trump for paying for legal fees to defend himself against Biden's DOJ political persecution," he tweeted.

"Team DeSantis has sided with the Biden DOJ. MAGA will never forget. DeSantis will never win another race."