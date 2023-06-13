Donald Trump's Support Tumbles Among Republicans Before Arrest

Support for Donald Trump as the favorite Republican candidate to run in the 2024 presidential election has dropped in the wake of his indictment last week, recent polling shows.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump on 37 counts including obstruction of justice and the unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving office in January 2021. Trump has maintained his innocence, saying that the case is politically motivated.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey shared by poll aggregator InteractivePolls on Twitter on Monday found that while the former president maintains a lead over the other GOP nominees, support for Trump among self-identifying Republicans dropped significantly between April 6 and June 9.

April 6

• Trump — 58% (+37)

• DeSantis — 21%



May 15

• Trump — 49% (+30)

• DeSantis — 19%



June 9:

• Trump — 43% (+21)

• DeSantis — 22%



As of April 6, Trump had 58 percent of the vote, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who hadn't yet entered the race officially, but who had already emerged as the very clear No. 2 in the Republican race, trailed him with 21 percent of all votes. Roughly a month later, on May 15, Trump collected 49 percent of the vote, while DeSantis had 19 percent.

DeSantis formally announced his bid for a 2024 run on May 24.

Donald Trump delivers remarks on June 10, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As of June 9, one day after Trump was indicted by federal prosecutors over his alleged mishandling of classified documents upon leaving office in January 2021, support for the former president had dropped to 43 percent, while DeSantis gathered 22 percent of the vote—3 percentage points more than the previous month.

Trump, who announced his third bid for the presidency shortly after the November midterms last year, is still considered the GOP's leading candidate for the upcoming presidential election, and according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll still enjoys a 21 percentage-point lead over his closest rival, DeSantis.

While the data could be interpreted as proof that some Republican voters and Trump supporters are concerned about the latest indictment, the poll also shows that most remain loyal to the former president despite his legal battles.

Like another recent poll by CBS, the Reuters/Ipsos survey shows that a majority of Republicans—83 percent—think that the case is politically motivated, a narrative that Trump has been feeding his supporters. The number of Republicans who believe that Trump is being unfairly targeted "vastly exceeds the 30-35 percent of Trump supporters who are estimated by political analysts to make up his core base," Reuters reported.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, where he's widely expected to plead not guilty, to then be released, and to make a speech later that evening.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before departing from New Jersey on Tuesday.