News

Donald Trump's Support Tumbles Among Republicans Before Arrest

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Republican Party Voters

Support for Donald Trump as the favorite Republican candidate to run in the 2024 presidential election has dropped in the wake of his indictment last week, recent polling shows.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump on 37 counts including obstruction of justice and the unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving office in January 2021. Trump has maintained his innocence, saying that the case is politically motivated.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey shared by poll aggregator InteractivePolls on Twitter on Monday found that while the former president maintains a lead over the other GOP nominees, support for Trump among self-identifying Republicans dropped significantly between April 6 and June 9.

As of April 6, Trump had 58 percent of the vote, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who hadn't yet entered the race officially, but who had already emerged as the very clear No. 2 in the Republican race, trailed him with 21 percent of all votes. Roughly a month later, on May 15, Trump collected 49 percent of the vote, while DeSantis had 19 percent.

DeSantis formally announced his bid for a 2024 run on May 24.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump delivers remarks on June 10, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump is expected to plead not guilty over the alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of justice in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As of June 9, one day after Trump was indicted by federal prosecutors over his alleged mishandling of classified documents upon leaving office in January 2021, support for the former president had dropped to 43 percent, while DeSantis gathered 22 percent of the vote—3 percentage points more than the previous month.

Trump, who announced his third bid for the presidency shortly after the November midterms last year, is still considered the GOP's leading candidate for the upcoming presidential election, and according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll still enjoys a 21 percentage-point lead over his closest rival, DeSantis.

While the data could be interpreted as proof that some Republican voters and Trump supporters are concerned about the latest indictment, the poll also shows that most remain loyal to the former president despite his legal battles.

Like another recent poll by CBS, the Reuters/Ipsos survey shows that a majority of Republicans—83 percent—think that the case is politically motivated, a narrative that Trump has been feeding his supporters. The number of Republicans who believe that Trump is being unfairly targeted "vastly exceeds the 30-35 percent of Trump supporters who are estimated by political analysts to make up his core base," Reuters reported.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, where he's widely expected to plead not guilty, to then be released, and to make a speech later that evening.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before departing from New Jersey on Tuesday.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC