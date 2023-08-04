U.S.

Donald Trump Makes 'Surprise Appearance' at Wedding After Leaving Court

U.S. Donald Trump Donald Trump golf courses New Jersey Wedding

A new video has emerged showing Donald Trump supposedly making a "surprise appearance" at a wedding in New Jersey just hours after his court appearance on Thursday.

The former president appeared in court on Thursday to plead not guilty to federal conspiracy charges alleging that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. The former president appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington's federal courthouse two days after being indicted by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith. If convicted, Trump could be sentenced for the most serious counts for up to 20 years.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. His legal team has characterized the latest case, the third since March this year, as an attack on his right to free speech and his right to challenge an election that he believed had been stolen.

The video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user RonFilipkowski was reportedly taken at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. It shows Trump entering a room and shaking hands with wedding guests while the crowd cheers him on, at one point chanting "USA!" His wife Melania Trump was not with him at the time the video was filmed.

Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The former president appeared in court on Thursday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the short clip, Trump is handed a microphone before he engages in a brief conversation with the bride before spontaneously delivering a short speech.

Amid cheers from surprised spectators, the former president said: "I've heard so much about this couple...The bride is absolutely stunning."

Trump seemed to be in remarkably better spirits than he was before his hearing on Thursday. Before landing in Washington, D.C, he took to TruthSocial to criticize the case as politically motivated and repeat the claim that the 2020 election was "crooked." Addressing his supporters, he wrote that it was a "GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Firing off a series of posts, he also claimed President Joe Biden and "his family" take "BRIBES from foreign countries" and "steal Millions and Millions of Dollars". Speaking about the hearing, he said it was an "UNFAIR VENUE, UNFAIR JUDGE. We are a Nation in Decline." None of his claims have been substantiated.

Speaking after his 30-minute arraignment, the former president said: "This is a very sad day for America.

"This is the persecution of the person that is leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading [Joe] Biden by a lot."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

