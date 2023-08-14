U.S.

Donald Trump Takes Legal Risk by Sharing Tanya Chutkan Claims

By
U.S. Donald Trump Tanya Chutkan January 6 Trial

Donald Trump could face legal consequences after sharing posts on social media attacking the judge overseeing his January 6 trial, experts have warned.

On Sunday, Trump shared a post on Truth Social from right wing activist and lawyer Mike Davis which falsely accused U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of having "admitted" she is engaging in election interference against the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination while overseeing the federal proceedings.

Trump also shared a quote from Chutkan early on Monday which she gave in October 2022 while sentencing a woman, Christine Priola, in connection with the Capitol riot when the judge suggested her offending was the result of "blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

"She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR," Trump added in a follow up post.

Donald Trump in Bedminster
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the 16th tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former president could face legal consequences after sharing social media about the judge overseeing his January 6 trial. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Chutkan warned the former president and his attorney about Trump's "inflammatory" statements during a Friday hearing on whether to impose a pre-trial protective order. Federal prosecutors argued the motion was needed to stop Trump from publicly discussing evidence or intimidating potential witnesses in the case.

In her ruling granting a protective motion, which is common in most criminal cases, Chutkan dismissed Trump's lawyer's suggestions that the order would violate his First Amendment right to free speech and made clear he would be treated as any other defendant, even while he is on presidential campaign.

Chutkan also warned that any violation of the order or potentially harmful public comments could result in her arranging for a speedy trial to reduce the risk of a tainted jury pool or witness intimidation.

"What the effects of my order are on a political campaign are not going to influence my decision. This is a criminal trial," Chutkan said.

"The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool or intimidate potential witnesses, the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial to ensure a jury pool from which we can select an impartial jury."

Read more

Legal experts have now suggested that Trump may be spoken to by the judge over his latest social media postings. Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

"It would not surprise me if Judge Chutkan called a hearing, with Trump's presence, given his new remarks," Neal Katyal, lawyer and former acting U.S. solicitor general, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Retired attorney @TirahAtt explained the potential consequences Chutkan could impose over Trump's social media posting during the next pre-trial hearing on August 28 to discuss a potential trial date.

"If he's [Trump] been particularly aggressive in his posting, she might set an early trial date at the conference (but we won't know if she would have set such a date anyway)," she posted on X. "And of course If he violates the protective order or goes after witnesses, she might call him or his lawyers in before the 28th to read him the riot act/modify the protective order etc."

Former Pentagon Special Counsel Ryan Goodman also shared a screengrab of Trump's Truth Social post on X while making reference to Chutkan's previous "inflammatory" warning.

If the judge rules that Trump violated the protective order, the former president could be found in contempt of court and face a fine or possible jail time.

However, Joshua Ritter, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, previously said it is unlikely Trump would be jailed if found to have broken the terms of the order with his social media posts.

"Usually, if the judge feels the defendant has violated a protective order, she will haul everyone into court and give a real tongue lashing against the defendant and warn him of the severity and the seriousness of it," Ritter told Newsweek.

"If the violation isn't something tremendously serious and is more along the lines of pushing the envelope, then it will likely end with that warning."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC