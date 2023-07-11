Donald Trump Taunted by Republican Governor Over Primary Debates—'Wimp Out'

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu laughed as he mocked Donald Trump and called him a "wimp" if he refused to attend the upcoming Republican presidential primary debates.

Sununu spoke to Fox News' Sandra Smith on Monday as the pair reflected on the state of the Republican presidential primary race.

At this stage, the GOP presidential has grown particularly crowded with multiple Republicans vying for the top job. Most notably former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and former former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In March, Sununu said Ron DeSantis would win in his state if the election was held today and also concluded that Trump won't end up as the Republican's presidential nominee in 2024, according to a Politico report.

"Former President Trump, the tough guy? The guy that says he's gonna fight for America, but he's not willing to stand up, he's gonna wimp out? Wimp out and not get on that debate stage?" Sununu said to Smith, ridiculing Trump.

Smith did note, that at this stage, nothing is known for definite regarding Trump's participation.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Donald Trump has been called a "wimp" by a Republican Governor if he refuses to debate in the Republican primaries. Getty

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump via email for comment, but in April, while speaking on his social media app, Trump hinted that he would not be attending the debate, despite holding a significant lead in the polls.

"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them," Trump said in a Truth Social post on April 25.

"When you're leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?

"Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!"

Recent polling has regularly given Trump over 50 percent support from Republican voters.

His nearest competitors trail him significantly, with Governor Ron DeSantis being the only other candidate with double-digit support, and former Vice President Mike Pence polling in the high single digits.

Last week, Ron DeSantis confirmed that he would be participating in the first nationally televised GOP debate scheduled in Milwaukee in August, according to a Florida Phoenix report.

"I'll be there, regardless, DeSantis said while speaking to Fox News' Will Cain last Thursday, according to the report.

"I hope everybody who is eligible comes. I think it is an important part of the process, and I look forward to being able to be on the stage and introducing our candidacy and our vision and our leadership to a wide audience."

Despite still trailing Trump in his own state, DeSantis has seen a boost in support from Republican voters according to a Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll that was published on Monday.

DeSantis has begun to see a gain among the 900 registered voters that the pollsters surveyed from the state.

Trump does still lead DeSantis by approximately 20 points in the pollster's analysis but the gap between the two candidates has narrowed by 7 percent since the PolCom Lab's April poll results.