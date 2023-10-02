Culture

Donald Trump Told by Melania He 'Didn't Look Good' on TV

By
Culture Donald Trump Melania Trump Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy

Melania Trump told her husband, Donald Trump, that he "didn't look good" on television, according to the former president himself on Sunday.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, the 77-year-old who is the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, blamed the "powerful" lighting for his appearance, calling it "terrible."

Trump also complained about being unable to see the audience and recounted his wife's thoughts on his appearance.

"'How did I look?'" the former president said, recalling a previous conversation that he had with the former first lady. "She said, 'You didn't look good, too much light.' These lights are terrible."

Donald Trump in 2023
Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 20. The former president's wife, Melania Trump, told her husband that he "didn't look good" on television. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

"The lights get much more powerful," Trump also told the crowd. "But you look like c*** on television."

He explained that the lights probably "cost a lot of money," adding that he is receiving plenty of donations for his 2024 presidential campaign. "We're doing so well," he said. "But these lights are no good."

A snippet of Trump's appearance, which was broadcast by the conservative media company Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), was shared to social media on Sunday evening where it then went viral.

The clip was posted to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal media outlet MeidasTouch, where it has been viewed more than 360,000 times as of Monday morning.

X users then responded to Trump's comments, with LizBiz writing: "The lights are the least of his problems."

"I'm sure he looks much better in the absence of lighting," added user SnarkTank.

"Total darkness and no sound would be perfect," commented user Mark McLain.

"'Too much light.' That'll be my go-to excuse from now on out," joked X user GalenMichael.

"That's what I'm looking for in a presidential candidate, how he looks in the lights," wrote user MantaHunk.

Despite his current legal troubles, which include four indictments all of which he has plead not guilty to, the former president appears to be doing well in the polls.

According to polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, Trump's charges do not appear to be harming his popularity. The ex-president is leading the race with 54.8 percent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 14.1 percent and pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 7.1 percent.

However, Trump decided not to attend the second Republican presidential primary debate, broadcast on Fox News on September 27. Instead, he held a campaign rally in swing state Michigan where he delivered a speech to striking Detroit autoworkers.

On Sunday, Trump vowed to attend the opening of his civil trial in New York to "fight for his name and reputation." The Apprentice star was accused by Attorney General Letitia James of overestimating the value of several of his properties to acquire financial benefits and loans.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC