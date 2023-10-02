Donald Trump Told by Melania He 'Didn't Look Good' on TV

Melania Trump told her husband, Donald Trump, that he "didn't look good" on television, according to the former president himself on Sunday.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, the 77-year-old who is the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, blamed the "powerful" lighting for his appearance, calling it "terrible."

Trump also complained about being unable to see the audience and recounted his wife's thoughts on his appearance.

"'How did I look?'" the former president said, recalling a previous conversation that he had with the former first lady. "She said, 'You didn't look good, too much light.' These lights are terrible."

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 20. The former president's wife, Melania Trump, told her husband that he "didn't look good" on television. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

"The lights get much more powerful," Trump also told the crowd. "But you look like c*** on television."

He explained that the lights probably "cost a lot of money," adding that he is receiving plenty of donations for his 2024 presidential campaign. "We're doing so well," he said. "But these lights are no good."

A snippet of Trump's appearance, which was broadcast by the conservative media company Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), was shared to social media on Sunday evening where it then went viral.

The clip was posted to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal media outlet MeidasTouch, where it has been viewed more than 360,000 times as of Monday morning.

Trump says Melania has told him that he looks terrible lately on TV during his speeches but Trump blames it on the lighting. pic.twitter.com/iVoNdqcL3u — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023

X users then responded to Trump's comments, with LizBiz writing: "The lights are the least of his problems."

"I'm sure he looks much better in the absence of lighting," added user SnarkTank.

"Total darkness and no sound would be perfect," commented user Mark McLain.

"'Too much light.' That'll be my go-to excuse from now on out," joked X user GalenMichael.

"That's what I'm looking for in a presidential candidate, how he looks in the lights," wrote user MantaHunk.

Despite his current legal troubles, which include four indictments all of which he has plead not guilty to, the former president appears to be doing well in the polls.

According to polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, Trump's charges do not appear to be harming his popularity. The ex-president is leading the race with 54.8 percent support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 14.1 percent and pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 7.1 percent.

However, Trump decided not to attend the second Republican presidential primary debate, broadcast on Fox News on September 27. Instead, he held a campaign rally in swing state Michigan where he delivered a speech to striking Detroit autoworkers.

On Sunday, Trump vowed to attend the opening of his civil trial in New York to "fight for his name and reputation." The Apprentice star was accused by Attorney General Letitia James of overestimating the value of several of his properties to acquire financial benefits and loans.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment via email.