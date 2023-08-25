Turns Out Donald Trump and Tom Brady Have the Same Body

Former President Donald Trump has been compared to NFL legend Tom Brady, as he was about to start his rookie season, after Trump's official inmate measurements were released on Thursday.

There has been some confusion about Trump after he was placed under arrest in relation to two of the criminal cases lodged against him, with social media users noting significant discrepancies.

Trump surrendered for processing at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening, which was estimated to have taken around 20 minutes.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023. Trump has been compared to NFL legend Tom Brady, as he was about to start his rookie season, after Trump's official inmate measurements were released. Getty Images

Trump's arrest record states that he is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he has been compared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to the record-breaking quarterback after he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (199th overall) in 2000.

As Brady embarked on a career as a pro football player, his height was registered as 6-foot-3 and he weighed 217 pounds, making him two pounds heavier than Trump was listed at the time of his arrest.

He went on to play 23 seasons in the NFL, winning a record seven Super Bowls, three league MVP awards and a record five Super Bowl MVPs.

I guess this means Justin Trudeau is 6'5" and 119 lbs or something. pic.twitter.com/BPfOcAMQoj — Flother (@Flother2) August 25, 2023

This led to some question about whether Trump was measured correctly, with one X user posting a photo of the former president alongside Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

They wrote on the post: "I guess this means Justin Trudeau is 6'5" and 119 lbs or something."

While another posted that it can sometimes come down to posture: "Hey, some people just carry their weight better than others."

Trump was released on a $200,000 bond and later described the arrest to Newsmax as "a very sad day for our country." He denies any wrongdoing regarding an alleged plot to unlawfully change the state's 2020 presidential election results and has accused prosecuting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being overwhelmingly partisan.

As reported in April, after being arrested in an unrelated case in New York, Trump was 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, suggesting that Trump, 77, has grown an inch and lost 25 pounds in a little more than three months.

