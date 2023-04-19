News

Donald Trump's Trading Cards Collapse in Value

By
News Donald Trump United States Cryptocurrency Ethereum

Former U.S. President Donald Trump released a new wave of NFT trading cards earlier this week and he has already seen their value drop significantly.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said: "I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO collecttrumpcards.com. Have fun!"

When Trump released the first wave in December 2022, the presidential candidate was mocked for hyping up the cards as a "major announcement." He has since been ridiculed for the art depicted on the cards, which show him as various characters including as a superhero, a cowboy and an astronaut.

Trump's digital trading cards did see a price surge last month amid speculation that he would be indicted in New York. However, the price then fell back when Trump wasn't arrested on March 21 as he had predicted and fluctuated over the following days, before falling to 0.41 of an Ethereum (a benchmark cryptocurrency) on March 29.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump announced this week he was releasing a new set of NFT trading cards. Getty

The latest release has seen a notable drop in a few hours, despite an increase in sales activity.

The floor price for Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards was 0.42899 Ethereum (ETH) - about $887.07- as of April 18 at 12:45 p.m., according to the non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea.

Within seven hours the floor price for the NFT trading cards had fallen to as low as 0.12 as of 6:59 p.m. on April 18. Since the low of 0.12 ETH, the floor price has seen a slight increase to about 1.8 ETH.

The average trading card price on April 17 was 0.3943 ETH after a total of 38 sales. That compared to the average trading price on April 18 of 0.1569 ETH after a total of 1,035 sales.

Trump's initial NFT release saw the digital trading cards sell out within 12 hours of their release. They were initially priced at $99 and about 14,000 people purchased them.

The quick sell-out of the digital trading cards led Trump to take to social media to brag about the accomplishment.

"WE MADE HISTORY!" he wrote on a Truth Social post. "My Trump Digital Trading Cards sold out in hours. Congratulations to the collectors. Thank you."

Read more

Despite being mocked for the venture, Trump spoke on the conservative network OAN in December to defend the decision. He stated the digital trading card collection was about "art" and not money.

"You know, it's sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist," the former president said.

"I'm looking at this stuff and I'm saying 'Wow, that's sorta cute, that might sell, that might sell.' They thought it would sell in six months, it sold in six hours."

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC