Donald Trump Trial Delay Risks Wrecking His Primary Battle

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked for Donald Trump's trial on charges relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents to be delayed from August to December. The move could see the trial overlapping with Republican presidential primaries, which are due to begin in February 2024.

Smith requested the trial begin on December 11 rather than August 14, as was announced by Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida last week, arguing more time is needed so Trump's legal team can receive interim security clearances, and to hold a pretrial hearing.

If the request is approved, Trump's trial will begin just two months before the GOP primary season, when Republican voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina head to the polls.

The bulk of the Republican primaries will take place in March, with GOP rules requiring all contests to take place by the close of June 11. The Republican candidate will be formally confirmed at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, which is scheduled to take place from July 15-18.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked for Trump's trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents to be delayed. Chip Somodevilla/GETTY

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts, with charges including willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, after which he claimed justice in the United States is "rigged" and "corrupt."

Smith submitted his request to the Florida court on Friday, arguing the delay is needed so interim security clearances can be processed for Trump's legal counsel, and to allow them time to "review and digest" the evidence.

The special counsel noted Trump's team had already begun receiving unclassified information related to the trial, which includes witness interviews, search warrants and grand jury testimony.

He commented: "Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate."

Smith also argued additional time is required because of the Classified Information Procedures Act, which grants those involved in classified information legal cases the right to request a pretrial conference to discuss any issues. Smith requested such a pretrial conference "to consider matters relating to classified information that may arise in connection with the prosecution."

Trump's legal team could potentially seek to delay the trial further by filing pretrial motions.

Separately, Trump's trial on charges related to his alleged payment of hush money to adult movie actor Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is due to begin on March 25, 2024. Trump has strongly denied having sexual relations with Daniels, and associated claims of financial malpractice.