Donald Trump's Ploy To Help His Legal Defense Faces Major Obstacles

Donald Trump has demanded that his upcoming 2020-election trial in Washington D.C. trial be moved, claiming it would be "impossible" for him to face fair proceedings in the capital, a move a legal expert told Newsweek would be rejected.

In a post on Truth Social on the eve of his arraignment in connection to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the events which led up to the January 6 attack, the former president requested that the trial be moved to West Virginia where he said he is more likely to get a fair jury, than in the overwhelmingly Democratic area of Washington D.C.

However, precedent suggests that such a request will more than likely be turned down and that the federal case will remain in the capital. The demand from Trump arrives after he has spent months attacking the January 6 probe into him, and frequently accuses Smith of "election interference" through his inquiry.

Former U.S. President and Republican primary candidate, Donald Trump, speaks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump has demanded that his upcoming federal trial be moved from Washington D.C. to West Virginia. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"The latest Fake 'case' brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!"

In the 2020 election, Trump beat President Joe Biden in West Virginia by nearly 40 points (68.6 to 29.7 percent.) In comparison, Biden beat Trump in the District of Columbia by 92 percent to Trump's 5 percent.

In the 2016 election, Trump also beat his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, in West Virginia by 68.5 percent to 26.4 percent, with Clinton dominating the race in D.C. by 90.9 percent to Trump's 4.1 percent.

Barbara McQuade, a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst, said that Trump's calls to move the location of the trial will ultimately fail, despite the large Democrat population in terms of voters in D.C.

"Ordinarily, a case is charged and tried in the district where the crime is alleged to have occurred. On rare occasions, a judge may grant a motion for a change of venue when pretrial publicity is of such great magnitude that a defendant cannot obtain a fair trial in that district," McQuade told Newsweek.

"For example, the trial of Timothy McVeigh was moved out of Oklahoma City because so many people in that community had been impacted by the bombing of the federal building there. On the other hand, the Boston Marathon bombing trial remained in Boston, even though it involved a high-profile attack."

In terms of whether an impartial jury can be selected in a certain area, McQuade said it will not be enough to merely cite voting records.

"It seems likely that a jury of 12 unbiased citizens could be found in all of the District of Columbia. The burden will be on Trump to show that they cannot," she added.

This is not the first time that Trump has requested that a criminal trial he is involved in be moved by claiming he is at risk of an unfair jury.

In April, hours before his historic arraignment in New York where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump suggested that the trial be moved out of Manhattan to the more Republican-leaning area of Staten Island.

"Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted 1% Republican. This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island—would be a very fair and secure location for the trial," Trump posted on Truth Social.

In both 2016 and 2020, Staten Island was the only one of the five New York City boroughs in which he won. In Manhattan, where the trial is taking place, Biden beat Trump in 2020 by 87 percent to 12 percent.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and senior FBI official, rejected the argument that the New York trial should be moved out of Manhattan as Trump will be more likely to get a fair jury.

"We tried a 9/11 conspirator in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia—Alexandria, about three miles from the Pentagon—and we were able to assemble a fair jury," Rosenberg told MSNBC in April.

"You're not looking for a jury that's never heard of Donald Trump or Stormy Daniels or hush-money payments," Rosenberg said. "You're not looking for a jury or jurors that have no opinions. You're looking for jurors who can be fair, who can sit in the courtroom, listen to the evidence, and follow the instructions of the judge. That's all you're looking for.

"In a city with millions of people, the notion that you can't find fair jurors in Manhattan is ludicrous."

Trump's trial for allegedly falsifying business records is scheduled to begin in Manhattan in March 2024.