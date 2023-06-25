Video of Trump Vowing To Ban All Marxists From Entering U.S. Goes Viral

A video of Donald Trump has gone viral after the former president made a speech vowing to ban Marxists and communists from entering the U.S.

Trump made the speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, June 24.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition is a public-policy gathering of conservatives and Christian activists. The organization states on its website that "without the virtues of faith, hard work, marriage, family, personal responsibility, and helping the least among us," America will cease to be great.

In the clip, which has now been viewed more than 900,000 times since being posted on Twitter, Trump said his new plan would be implemented if he was re-elected as president to "protect the integrity of [the] immigration system." After announcing his plans, Trump received applause and cheers from the crowd.

"Today I am announcing a new plan to protect the integrity of our immigration system," Trump said.

"Federal law prohibits the entry of communists and totalitarians into the United States. But my question is what do we do with the ones that are already here? I think we need to pass a new law for them.

"Using federal law section 212 F, of the Immigration and Nationality Act, I will order my government to deny entry to all communists and all Marxists."

"Those that come to, and join, our country must love our country, we want them to love our country, we don't want them when they want to destroy our country," Trump continued.

"So, we are going to keep foreign Christian-hating communists and Marxists and socialists out of America. We are keeping them out of America."

Trump went on to say that under his presidency America was respected, but the world was "now on fire", with conflicts around the globe.

He also promised that if elected in 2024, he would have the war between Ukraine and Russia resolved within 24 hours. Trump then received a loud round of cheers and applause from the crowd.

Newsweek has contacted Trump via email for comment.

The previous day, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discovered how supportive the crowd was of Trump after he criticized the former president.

Speaking on Friday at the conference, Christie, who entered the 2024 GOP presidential race earlier in June, said he was running for President because Trump had let the nation down.

"He has let us down because he's unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he's done.

"That is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership."

After criticizing Trump, the crowd erupted into booing, but it did not deter Christie.

"You can boo all you want, but here's the thing—our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do," he said when members of the audience began to applaud him.