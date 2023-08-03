U.S.

Donald Trump to Be Warm-Up Act For Ron DeSantis at GOP Banquet

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak before Ron DeSantis at the California Republican Party's fall convention on September 29, with the Florida governor giving the keynote speech at the dinner banquet.

A digital poster for the event indicates Trump will give a speech at the lunch banquet on Friday, while DeSantis will speak at the dinner banquet. The exact timing of both events has yet to be confirmed.

Trump and DeSantis are vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but polling has shown the former president has a substantial lead over his rival. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey conducted exclusively for Newsweek found 51 percent of Floridians think Trump is most likely to win the GOP nomination, versus just 15 percent for DeSantis.

A place at DeSantis' dinner banquet costs $500 for preferred seating, versus $400 for general admission. By contrast, attendance at the lunch banquet, where Trump will speak, is $600 for preferred seating, or $500 for general admission.

Comp, Trump and DeSantis
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump (left) speaks to guests on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, and Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis (right) speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Trump is scheduled to speak before DeSantis at the California Republican Party's fall convention on September 29, 2023. Scott Olson/Getty; SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty

In a letter to California Republican Party (CAGOP) members Jessica Millan Patterson, the group's chair, heavily promoted DeSantis's address.

She said: "We are in for a treat on Friday night at our upcoming Fall 2023 Convention, thanks to our confirmed dinner keynote speaker. I'm overjoyed to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be our special keynote guest speaker on the CAGOP Convention stage at our Friday dinner."

Announcing Trump's appearance on Tuesday the GAGOP tweeted: "We are thrilled to announce our first confirmed keynote speaker for the CAGOP Fall 2023 Convention: the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump."

The convention is being held at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel over three days from September 29 to October 1.

Newsweek has contacted Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump for comment by email and online press contact form respectively.

On Sunday, DeSantis said during a speech at a barbeque hosted by a former Republican senator in New Hampshire he would "start slitting throats on day one" if he's elected president.

Addressing the event the governor said: "We're going to have all these deep state people, you know we're going to start slitting throats on day one." A recording of the event was obtained by New Hampshire Public Radio.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News, DeSantis accepted a challenge to a televised debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Speaking to host Sean Hannity, he said, "Let's get it done", claiming people had "fled California in record numbers" during Newsom's time in office.

He added: "Florida has been the number one state for net in-migration. We have the number one ranked economy, number one in education, crime at a 50-year low, but in another sense this is the debate for the future of our country because you have people like Joe Biden, they would love to see the Californication of the United States."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC