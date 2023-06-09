Donald Trump 'May Be Asked to Wear an Ankle Monitor'—Former Prosecutor

Donald Trump could be asked to wear an ankle monitor by federal prosecutors following his indictment over his alleged mishandling of national security documents, according to a legal expert.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017 and is now a professor at the University of Alabama School of Law. She told MSNBC on Friday that, while she doesn't expect Trump to be detained after the trial, he may be asked to wear an ankle monitor.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged Trump over his retention of national security documents upon leaving the White House in January 2021, as well as the alleged obstruction of the government's efforts to retrieve them. Trump last year was found to have stored dozens of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort. This is the first time that a former American president has faced federal charges. Trump denies all counts.

After Trump's appearance in court for the arraignment, which is expected to happen on Tuesday in Miami, "there will be a question as to whether or not the former president will be detained pending trial," Vance said.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Trump was indicted over his handling of national security documents on Friday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"I don't expect he will be detained in the federal system," Vance added. "That is a calculus based on whether or not he is a flight risk or a danger to the community, and he's not a danger to the community in the sense that federal judges understand that prong of the test to work.

"I think we will see him released on his own recognizance [essentially, a promise to return to court] or perhaps with an appropriate bond," Vance said. "He may be asked to wear an ankle monitor or engage in some other forms of monitoring pending trial."

Vance added that "Donald Trump, like anyone else who's been indicted in our criminal justice system, will be a defendant. He will not be able to make his own decisions about how this proceeds. It will be up to a federal magistrate judge. [...] It will be a position that Trump is not used to being in, one where he's not in control in any way at all."

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Justice Department told him that he was indicted. He added that he was "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote.

Two months ago, federal prosecutors filed 34 felony charges against Trump over the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The two cases are not the only legal troubles facing the former president, who is the Republican Party's favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Trump remains under criminal investigation over his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Newsweek contacted Vance and the Department of Justice for comment by email.