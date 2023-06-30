Donald Trump Wins Election in Oregon After Voters Submit Him as Candidate

Donald Trump has won a surprise election after voters put his name down as a write-in candidate in a minor board ballot in Oregon.

The former president has won a seat on the Hubbard Rural Fire Protection District after he and four other people received two votes each as write-in candidates in the May 16 vote.

Trump was declared the winner and was elected as the Hubbard Fire District Board Director Position No. 3 after the election was decided by a roll of the dice on June 23.

However, it remains to be seen if the man who is running for the White House in 2024 will take up the role in Oregon.

"The candidate who won the dice roll off was Donald Trump and because he doesn't live or own property in the district, the next step would be to determine if either of the other two candidates who won the dice roll are interested," Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann told the Salem Statesman Journal.

This is a breaking news story.