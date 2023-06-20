Donald Trump's 12-Word Message on Hunter Biden Plea Deal

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing 37 counts in connection with the investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office, held fast to his belief that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is corrupt in a one-sentence post to Truth Social after Hunter Biden's plea deal was announced on Tuesday.

"People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ!" Trump said.

Biden's legal team reached a deal with the DOJ after Biden was charged with failure to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon. Biden will plead guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach a deal on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, the Associated Press reported Tuesday morning.

Trump's criminal indictment, which was brought by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, accuses him of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. He is the first former president to face federal charges. Trump has maintained his innocence, accusing federal prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. Trump on June 20 called Hunter Biden's plea deal with the Department of Justice a "scam." ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's 2024 campaign doubled down on the Biden plea deal as evidence that the DOJ favors Democrats over Republicans.

"Today proves there is a clear two-tiered system of justice—one for Democrats and one against President Trump," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Newsweek. "As President Trump predicted earlier this month, Hunter was given a sweetheart deal that sweeps his crimes under the rug in a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 election.

"All the while, Joe Biden continues to be given a pass by his weak special counsel for his classified documents strewn all across his garage and in his Chinatown office building. The Biden Crime Family continues to show they are willing to sell out America to dangerous foreign actors in order to line their pockets with millions and millions of dollars."

Many Republicans have voiced concern that the DOJ isn't treating Democrats the same way as Republicans when it comes to criminal investigations. Several GOP presidential candidates have promised to pardon Trump should one of them win the 2024 election, including Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder.

After Trump's indictment, Ramaswamy's campaign filed a Freedom of Information Act requesting all records and electronic communications from the DOJ relating to Trump's indictment.

My thoughts on the sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bQRDwpEBKC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023

Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son, also referred to Biden's plea deal as a "sweetheart deal."

Trump Jr. said the plea deal "reeks of favoritism" and that the DOJ treats members of the Biden family with "kid gloves."

Despite the criminal investigations, Trump remains the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.