Donald Trump's Birthday After Arrest Sparks Avalanche of Jokes, Memes

Donald Trump's 77th birthday on Wednesday, just one day after he was arrested for allegedly mishandling classified documents, sparked a wave of jokes and memes on social media.

On Tuesday, the business tycoon turned politician was arraigned at a federal court in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, before being released on his own recognizance.

Trump is the frontrunner in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and the ex-president's legal difficulties are likely to play a significant role in the forthcoming campaign.

Donald Trump delivers remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. The former president was mocked online by social media users who noted his 77th birthday came just one day after he was arrested in Miami. ED JONES/AFP/GETTY

A number of Twitter users commented on Trump's birthday, with many making direct reference to the preceding day's court case.

One user, who claimed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shared an AI generated photograph depicting Trump in orange inmate overalls, whilst mopping what appears to be a prison floor.

Happy Birthday President Trump!



Jack Smith bought you a new wardrobe!#TrumpForPrison2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8lnBTGv1Cr — JayHo; Russian warship, go f*ck yourself 🌻©️ (@JayHoOfTheRocks) June 14, 2023

They commented: "Happy Birthday President Trump! Jack Smith bought you a new wardrobe! #TrumpForPrison2024"

Smith was appointed as special counsel to oversee Department of Justice investigations into Trump over both the classified documents case, and what role he played in the January 6, 2021, storming of Congress by his supporters.

Jennifer Mercieca, a Texas-based Twitter user, shared a courtroom drawing of Trump's arraignment, with the former president depicted sitting alongside members of his legal team.

She added: "It's Trump's birthday today and all he got is this lousy arraignment."

It's Trump's birthday today and all he got is this lousy arraignment. pic.twitter.com/l31YLMSu7U — Jennifer Mercieca is on hiatus (@jenmercieca) June 14, 2023

A third Twitter account shared a graphic of the word "treason," with the "as" replaced by the number 45 in reference to Trump's presidency. They wrote: "'Happy Birthday President Trump' or as I like to call you..." followed by the artwork.

"Happy Birthday President Trump" or as I like to call you … pic.twitter.com/DbgKakf8tY — Teckel🌻 (@wrldstrndupside) June 14, 2023

Stand-up comedian J.L. Cauvin shared a two-minute video of himself impersonating Trump celebrating his birthday, whilst dressed in an orange prison-style uniform. In the clip Cauvin insults other members of the Trump family before struggling to blow out a birthday candle, after which he boasts about his "strong breath."

Donald Trump's Indictment Birthday Party.



Youtbe link below for subs & shares pic.twitter.com/NCCibQzVOJ — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) June 14, 2023

The video has received over 11,800 views and 200 likes.

However not all Twitter users were so mocking of the former president, with some using the platform to post birthday good wishes for Trump.

Pamela DeSchepper wrote: "Happy Birthday President Trump! How appropriate your birthday is on flag day. Have a great one! (good day for birthdays my grandsons ninth today too, he shares with President Trump!)."

Another Twitter user said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best President in my lifetime, Donald J Trump!" She followed this with the party face, U.S. flag, folded hands and heart emojis.

After leaving court on Tuesday, Trump visited a Cuban restaurant in Miami, where supporters sung him "happy birthday" one day early.

In response the Republican frontrunner commented: "Some birthday, we got a government that is out of control."

Trump fans sang "happy birthday" again later in the day, when he delivered a speech from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During his address, Trump described his arraignment as "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country," and vowed to "totally obliterate the deep state."