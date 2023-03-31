Donald Trump's Indictment Sparks Flood of Memes, Jokes

Social media platforms lit up after Thursday's news of Donald Trump's indictment, as a cascade of memes and jokes poked fun at the former president and his looming arrest in connection with a hush money payment to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

On Thursday, the Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed to the Associated Press and other news outlets that a grand jury had voted to indict the 45th president of the United States and that prosecutors had reached out to Trump's defense team to coordinate a surrender.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina also confirmed the impending arrest to news outlets, saying overnight that Trump was "likely" to turn himself in for an arraignment Tuesday. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and tweeted Thursday night that he won't be able to get a fair trial in New York City.

President Donald Trump waves at the end of a rally at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio, on November 7, 2022. He is expected to be arraigned next Tuesday in New York City following a grand jury's indictment. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For Trump's supporters and the GOP, the move marks a sort of Rubicon-crossing moment in which a liberal prosecutor used his office to investigate, indict and humiliate a former president for what they believe could be a relatively minor crime. (Formal charges in the case have yet to be released because the indictment is sealed at present.)

"There's no going back from this," conservative social media influencer Charlie Kirk tweeted Thursday night.

For those who oppose Trump, however, Thursday's news was both a fount for comedic remarks and vindication for those long awaiting the various allegations against the former president to catch up with him.

"While i'm not a fan of donald trump," tweeted Twitter user MNateShyamalan, "it is chilling to realize that this could happen to any one of us after livetweeting 34 consecutive crimes."

Thursday's arrest, by all accounts, was the type of moment that platforms like Twitter—filled with journalists, politicos and tart-thumbed meme accounts—were designed for.

"This is the perfect finale to Twitter," tweeted user Katie Rich.

And the content was plentiful.

"Congrats to Donald Trump for finally winning a popular vote," Quentin Quarantino, an Instagram account, wrote after the news broke of the grand jury's decision to indict.

"I NEED A PHOTO OF RITA HAYWORTH," another post—this one from Twitter user RufusTSuperfly—said, referring to a scene from a prison film, The Shawshank Redemption.

"Are you allowed to do a thumbs-up in a mug shot?" tweeted the Darth Twitter account, a reference to one of Trump's signature gestures.

Others poked fun at Trump's supporters, particularly those who believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory and think that 2024 candidate Trump, as president, would arrest corrupt members of the so-called deep state for various crimes against the American people.

"How beautiful is it that all the Q people have to watch us living their dream?" tweeted another user.

Others took a straightforward approach in announcing the news.

"'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges," blared a headline from the DiscussingFilm Twitter account. The reference was to the 1990s film in which Trump, then a larger-than-life celebrity and New York City real estate developer, made a brief cameo.

"Trump executed," said another headline—this one from satirical news site The Onion.

While conservatives on social media reacted angrily to the news, few online were having less fun than the former president himself, who took to his social media platform—Truth Social—to rage against the news of his indictment.

"These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President," he wrote Thursday night. "THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!"