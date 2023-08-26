U.S.

Trump Lawyer Says Mugshot 'One of the Best Things' To Ever Happen to Him

By
U.S. Donald Trump Georgia Republican GOP

Donald Trump having his mugshot released after his arrest on Thursday was "probably one of the best things that ever happened to him," according to one of his legal representatives.

The comment was made on conservative news outlet Newsmax by Alina Habba, who as well as representing the former president, works as a senior adviser to the pro-Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc.

Trump was arrested for the fourth time over allegations be broke the law while attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia. He has been indicted on 13 counts, but denies any wrongdoing and has described the case against him as "election interference" and a "witch hunt" on his Truth Social website.

Donald Trump Booking Photo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

In Georgia, Trump had his mugshot taken, which was later released by authorities and widely shared by his supporters and critics alike.

On Friday, Habba made several appearances on Newsmax, during which she insisted the mugshot had boosted the former president's 2024 presidential campaign. She commented: "People aren't stupid. The mugshot was one of the best things that ever happened to him, probably."

A 9-second clip of the remark was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Acyn account which posts footage of prominent events in U.S. politics, where it racked up more than 230,000 views.

During a separate Newsmax appearance on Friday Habba explained why she is convinced the latest indictment will help Trump's campaign.

She commented: "I have spoken to President Trump, yes, he is doing fantastically and happy to put yesterday behind him, but quite honestly looking at his numbers, I mean just his one post on Twitter, what happened on Tucker (Carlson), it's been a tremendous week for him.

"It shows his strength and resilience and you really can't ignore it at this point. The more they hit him, he just comes back up stronger."

After his arrest on Thursday, Trump shared his booking photo on X, the first time he had used the platform since he was banned in the aftermath of the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021, by hundreds of his supporters.

The Republican frontrunner wrote "election interference" and "never surrender!" and included a link to where supporters could donate to his campaign. The post has received more than 1.5 million likes, and has been viewed over 228 million times.

On Wednesday, Trump chose not to attend the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was instead interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a video that was released on X where it received more than 100 million views in just four hours. However, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro described the interview as "propaganda" and a "45-minute softball for Trump."

Trump is also facing charges over claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House and acted illegally in trying to reverse Joe Biden's 2020 election win on a nationwide basis. He has pled not guilty to all counts, and insists the allegations against him are politically motivated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC