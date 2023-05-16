News

Donna Deegan's Jacksonville Victory Gives Florida Democrats Morale Boost

By
News U.S. Politics Florida Jacksonville Mayor

Donna Deegan's victory in Jacksonville's mayoral race Tuesday night gave Democrats a morale boost following an underwhelming midterm election for the state party.

Deegan, a Democratic former television news anchor, prevailed in the hotly contested election, defeating Republican candidate Daniel Davis by roughly four percentage points, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Her victory was celebrated by Florida Democrats at a tumultuous time for the party, which lost statewide elections in November and has faced legislative defeats as Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a flurry of conservative bills in recent months.

Her victory means Democrats flipped the mayor's office in Florida's most populous city, which has historically leaned conservative, resulting in a major victory for the party. She will be the second Democrat to hold the seat since the 1990s. Several Democrats took to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the Florida Democratic Party for comment.

Donna Deegan's Florida victory boosts Democrat's morale
A bilingual voting sign is seen in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 24, 2022. Democrat Donna Deegan's victory in Jacksonville's mayoral race on Tuesday gave Florida Democrats, who have faced defeat in recent statewide elections, a morale boost. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"The @FlaDems are back," tweeted Nikki Fried, former Florida agricultural commissioner and current chair of the state party. "Jacksonville Mayor-Elect @DonnaDeegan and @DuvalDEC just flipped #DUUUVAL blue!!"

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg tweeted: "So amazing, @DonnaDeegan with a huge win in the heart of DeSantis country! Dems just keep winning, grabbing more political real estate. Thanks to everyone who supported Donna and worked to make this happen - big win tonight!"

Representative Maxwell Frost, who represents Orlando in the U.S. House of Representatives, described her victory as a "HUGE win for Florida."

Representative Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat, painted Deegan's victory as a rejection of DeSantis' leadership. Davis, her opponent, was endorsed by the governor.

"Tonight, the voters of Jacksonville, Florida, showed the nation that banning books and trying to erase the history of the black and LGBTQ communities won't work for Ron DeSantis. Congratulations to the first female mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deegan," he tweeted.

Florida Democrats have previously faced criticism after the midterms, which saw Republicans sail to victory in key races, despite Florida long being viewed as a critical swing state. DeSantis won reelection by more than 19 points and GOP Senator Marco Rubio won by 16. Democrats were also held to single-digit victories in a number of House races that are also typically viewed as safely Democratic.

Former President Donald Trump also won Florida, previously a bellwether state, in 2020, as Hispanic voters in South Florida shifted toward Republicans—another recent blow to Democrats.

Read more

Jacksonville, prior to Deegan's victory, was the most populous city in the United States to have a Republican mayor. That distinction will now be held by Fort Worth, Texas.

Deegan's campaign focused on health care, the economy and infrastructure. In a tweet released after her win, she pledged to "bring change for good to Jacksonville by making good on the decades-long broken promises on infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare."

"Love won tonight, and we made history. We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division—creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city," she wrote.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC