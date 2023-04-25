Population control is out, and #8BillionStrong is in. So says the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the arm of the UN dedicated to global population policy, and notorious for its extremist abortion agenda. With the release of its annual State of World Population report, UNFPA is undergoing a marked messaging shift away from increasingly unpopular Malthusian scare tactics and toward a noticeably more positive vision of population trends.

Let this not go unnoticed, however—UNFPA's messaging revamp is nothing more than a savvy PR strategy obscuring the insidious work this branch of the UN bureaucracy conducts every day to push extremely controversial ideological agendas across the world.

When UNFPA was founded in 1969, ideas of outright population control were deemed acceptable in light of prevailing hysteria regarding a "population bomb" ready to explode. The international community's answer to the perceived population problem—which was in reality a problem of poverty in many parts of the world—was to promote government programs that encouraged, and often forced, couples to have fewer children.

Evidence abounds regarding these tragic pressure tactics. UNFPA lent its support to China's one-child policy, which featured rampant coercive abortion; implemented programs for mass sterilization in India; and worked with governments across the world on efforts that were not only patently illegal, but also gross human rights violations.

As the crimes of population control came to light in the 1990s, UNFPA was forced to reinvent itself. This ushered in an era of women's rights activism. Gone were the days of talking about abortion for population reduction's sake. Now abortion-as-development-policy was touted as the key to the empowered and successful woman. Since then, along with the rest of Western Wokeism, the UN's pro-woman narrative has been buried under a garbled mess of gender ideology that obscures what it really means to promote development policies that benefit women and questions the meaning of womanhood itself. And now, with the release of its new report, UNFPA has once again signaled a new era for population control marketing—the ebullient "8 billion strong."

The 2023 messaging is deceptively positive—"A future of 8 billion of us. Future of infinite possibilities." UNFPA has gotten wise as to how its scaremongering comes across. Efforts to force population reduction in the developing world via abortion promotion are frequently seen for the neo-colonial incursions that they are. For this reason, UNFPA now is eschewing population "interventions," instead choosing to emphasize the "reproductive future" in which everyone can "exercise their basic human right to sexual and reproductive autonomy."

The rebranding, while attractive, flies in the face of the real, and highly problematic, work UNFPA does on the ground in developing countries across the world. As its report notes, "the question we should be asking is not whether there are too many or too few people on the planet." But if overpopulation is no longer en vogue, then why then does the primary thrust of UNFPA's work remain the persistent imposition of abortion in countries and cultures that recognize the inviolable value of unborn life?

The fact remains that UNFPA is the world's largest exporter of abortion policy worldwide, primarily in countries where the practice is illegal or heavily restricted. With a budget of over $5 billion for the period 2022-2025, it touts the prevention of 12.7 million unintended pregnancies in a year, and the prevention of 5 million unsafe abortions (meaning these abortions were "safely" provided by its partners, such as International Planned Parenthood). Not only does abortion promotion as international development policy violate international law, it also is illegal in countries where unborn life is safeguarded, rendering the efforts of UNFPA extraordinarily illicit.

Moreover, a main focus of UNFPA's current agenda is the promotion of radical sexuality education for children. Earlier this month, a major UN meeting collapsed due to international opposition to this agenda, pushed by Western powers in cahoots with UNFPA. Fortunately, this signals that governments across the world aren't willing to sit idly by while Western ideologues coopt the education of their children. UNFPA is increasingly unable to marshal governments into agreement, which is proving to be a recurring phenomenon with session after session resulting in no negotiated outcome from UN Member States to guide the thematic goals of the agency.

In the corridors of the UN, UNFPA is known to conduct all-out assaults on governments to obtain compliance with its agenda, threatening the jobs of diplomats and withholding crucial development aid upon which many governments depend. As evidenced by the failed UN meeting, dissent is mounting. The hope is that governments will continue to stand strong, refusing to be fooled by UNFPA's deceptive tactics.

Ultimately, to truly recognize the strength of a population of 8 billion, it follows that every human life, born or unborn, must be valued. Until then, #8billionstrong remains a shallow and duplicitous slogan.

Elyssa Koren is an international human rights lawyer and director of legal communications for ADF International. Follow her on Twitter: @Elyssa_Koren

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.