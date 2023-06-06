Don't Miss Dog's Excited Zoomies After Finally Getting Yard—'Happy Now'

A dog's delighted zoomies over the sight of his new yard are melting hearts online.

In the adorable footage shared by TikToker @eggs.bennett, a greyhound named Bennett can be seen looking through a screen door at his new yard. He excitedly pokes his head around the screen, tongue hanging out of his mouth, while he waits for his owner to open the door.

"Watch my greyhound get the zoomies after realising he now has a yard of his very own after moving out of our townhouse," @eggs.bennett wrote in the accompanying video caption.

A stock photo of a greyhound with the zoomies running on the grass. BiancaGrueneberg/iStock/Getty Images Plus

As soon as they open the door, Bennett goes speeding through. He dashes around the garden, taking a moment to urinate on a bush and mark his territory. He then continues with his zoomies, happily running in circles across the grass.

Bennett briefly returns to his owners to collect a stuffed monkey toy, before taking several more laps around the yard.

"Home sweet home," the TikToker wrote alongside the post, which has received almost 154,000 views.

All dog owners will recognize "the zoomies," the short, excessive bursts or of energy that seem to appear out of nowhere and vanish just as rapidly.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the technical term for "the zoomies" are scientifically known as Frenetic Random Activity Periods, or "FRAPs" for short.

FRAPs are caused by a build-up of energy, which a dog then releases in a frantic surge. This is why it's common for dogs to get the zoomies after a stressful vet visit or spotting another canine at the park. FRAPs can come in several forms, from darting in circles around the yard to dashing up and down the stairs.

TikTok users adored the grateful greyhound, with TeeWilliams calling the clip "absolutely heartwarming."

"Beautiful," agreed ZeusandBoo.

"So happy now," said @donnaysea.

"This has made me sob," wrote cait.

"So much room for activities!" commented Tomato the greyhound.

"AWWWWW he HAD TO go back for monkey to show him where they'd be playing," said SherryKat524.

"Doggo: 'I peed on it... it's mine now!'" joked FramedGeek, to which @eggs.bennett replied "the ultimate claim."

"I want this some day for my girls and I," wrote Victoria, Butters &Penny

"Literally the only reason I bought a house," commented Hasan. "A yard for my pups."

Newsweek reached out to @eggs.bennett for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.