Doorbell Camera Captures Moment Man Burns Pride Flag Outside Nebraska Home

By
The moment a man burned a pride flag outside a Nebraska home, sparking a hate crime investigation, was captured on doorbell camera.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) detailed two incidents this year that led to them investigating whether a hate crime had been committed.

A DCSO spokesperson said in a June 7 news release that the first incident happened on April 15 and the second on June 2.

During the first incident, an unknown suspect stole a rainbow flag from the front porch of an Omaha home.

a person setting fire to a pride
Screenshots of a person setting fire to a pride flag in Nebraska. Police are investigating whether the flag burning is a hate crime. DCSO

The DCSO news release said: "The suspect approached on foot, pulled the flag from its flag pole, and then fled the area. The suspect is believed to be male, wearing a dark plaid jacket and jeans. The suspect has his face covered."

It continued: "On June 2, 2023, at approximately 2 a.m., an unknown suspect set fire to the same victim's rainbow flag, which had since been replaced.

"The suspect approached on foot, appears to apply accelerant, and set fire to the flag. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

"The suspect then fled the area on foot. The suspect is believed to be a male, wearing a light-colored jacket and light-colored pants. The suspect had his face covered and may have burns on his hand(s) as a result of the fire."

Nebraska state statute 28-111 says the punishment for committing a hate crime is enhanced from the original penalty.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were dozens of hate crimes registered across Nebraska in 2021.

The vast majority of motivations behind hate crimes were due to race with 32 cases and seven being recorded as being due to sexual orientation.

It added 50 percent of the recorded hate crimes were recorded as crimes against persons, 44.6 percent as against property, and the remaining was said to be crimes against society.

Anyone with information about the two incidents has been asked to contact the DCSO via its tip line at 402-444-6000.

Newsweek has contacted DCSO for comment via its Facebook page.

Homosexual and transgender people have come under increased scrutiny from conservatives as part of the country's ongoing culture war.

Numerous laws targeting drag performances and transgender medical surgeries have been introduced or signed in states across the nation.

But a Tennessee judge appointed by Donald Trump struck down a bill targeting drag shows due to it being unconstitutional.

Judge Thomas Parker said the Adult Entertainment Act, was unconstitutional and encouraged "discriminatory enforcement."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC