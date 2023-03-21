Builder in Trouble With Boss as Doorbell Cam Reveals Wild Entrance—'Snitch'

It's true what they say about the snow bringing out a person's inner child. One builder couldn't resist having a bit of fun when the U.K. was blanketed in fresh snow recently.

The video shows TikTok user @jay.dhd arriving at a job he was assigned. Rather than simply parking his van, Jay Cauwood opted to use the untouched snow to his advantage instead. When he saw the fresh layer on the ground, he couldn't help but pulling on the handbrake to drift along the surface.

Road safety should never be taken lightly. However, in inclement weather, it's even more important to take it seriously. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the U.S. has one of the highest fatality rates due to vehicle crashes, when compared to other countries. There are more than 10 deaths for every 100,000 people, while the U.K. has a much-lower rate, at fewer than 3 deaths.

The video of Cauwood has since gone viral online, with more than 3.5 million views since it was posted on March 7. The caption jokes that "no one likes a snitch."

Unfortunately, not everyone seemed to enjoy the footage. The owners of the property captured everything on their home security footage and sent it over to Cauwood's boss, who wasn't very impressed.

The boss reminded Cauwood that he should "grow up" and remember to "be a professional" at all times, rather than misbehave on the job.

After the video gained attention online, Cauwood told Newsweek about how much fun he had when he spotted the ground covered in snow.

"I couldn't resist nipping the handbrake when I saw the untampered covering of snow as I pulled onto the site," Cauwood said.

"Deep down, I really wanted to go in sideways, but I reined in my temptations as I didn't want to cause a stir to the nearby residents. This isn't the first time my sideways antics have been called into question."

Despite his boss's reaction, Cauwood has had an overwhelmingly positive response to the video online. Many have reached out to tell him that they would love someone to arrive at a job with so much energy.

Cauwood added: "The reaction has been 99 percent positive, which I'm surprised about. It's much easier to gain negative engagement on social media.

"A lot of people think that my manager addressed it a bit aggressively. But we have known each other for a long time, and I don't formally work for the company as I'm self-employed, so I don't see it as an issue.

"Lots of people have also said they would be more than happy for me to arrive at their place in this fashion," Cauwood said, "so you never know, I may actually gain some work from it."

The video has racked up over 160,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with one person writing: "This is mandatory in snow."

Another person offered their support for Cauwood's antics, as they posted: "Executed like a professional! What's the boss on about?"

