DoorDash Driver Fired Over Order Dispute With Hospital Worker: 'Violation'

A DoorDash worker that confronted a customer for claiming her food order was not delivered has been removed from the platform.

The original altercation went viral clip after being shared by TikToker @yungtuci, receiving 31.7 million views. A message overlaid on the video read: "This woman said that her DoorDash [delivery] never arrived after I delivered it to the hospital she works in full of cameras, so you know I had to go back.

When the customer said she "didn't do anything," a voice in the video asked: "Were you just trying to get free food and put my job on the line?...I've got a contract violation. I'm an independent contractor, so that puts my job at risk..."

A DoorDash spokesperson told Newsweek that following an investigation of the no-delivery claim, the customer was removed from the platform "for fraudulent activity."

The worker was also removed from the platform for "creating an unsafe environment by confronting and threatening the customer. "This behavior is not tolerated on the DoorDash platform by any member of our community–Dasher, customer or merchant," the company told Newsweek.

Rising living costs have many turn to side jobs, such as DoorDash. Nearly half (44 percent) of the company's "Dashers" reportedly have a separate full-time job for which they do at least 30 hours of work a week.

More than three-quarters of those who have a second job earn less than 25 percent of their total household income from DoorDash deliveries, the company said.

The latest viral video showed a camera approaching the front desk of the hospital as a voice in the clip asked for a person named "Chris K."

The clip later showed a woman appear at the desk, as the voice asked: "There she is. So, you didn't get the DoorDash order?" to which the woman replied "I'm sorry?...I have no idea what you're talking about."

Panning the camera briefly to a woman sitting at a desk near the customer, the voice said: "She even saw you with the food...you guys have cameras here, you said the order never arrived."

Referring to the woman at the desk again, the voice noted: "She said your boyfriend's name is Chris...said she saw you with food...so you got the food earlier, right?" to which the customer said "yeah" but still said she "didn't do anything."

The customer later explained: "It's a shared account, so it might be something that somebody else did accidentally, I'd have to talk to them. But I'm currently at work."

The voice replied: "I'm currently at work too and now my job's at risk...I can't just give you free food and sweep it under the rug. It's not how it works. I have a job too..."

'Zero Tolerance for Harassment or Intimidation'

According to the DoorDash website, "one contract violation does not constitute grounds for deactivation" and "violations do not impact earnings in any way."

"However, multiple never delivered violations could lead to deactivation," the website added.

While all "deactivations based on Never Delivered orders are permanent," according to the website, all delivery workers can dispute contract deactivations as well as violations.

A DoorDash spokesperson said: "While we empathize with the Dasher's [the delivery worker's] frustration...it is never okay for any member of our community to harass, intimidate, or threaten another. As a consequence, we have also removed the Dasher from our platform."

The company has "zero tolerance for harassment or intimidation of any kind," the spokesperson said, "nor do we tolerate members of our community making false allegations."

The spokesperson added: "We never take the decision to deactivate lightly. We expect all members of our community–Dashers and customers alike –to follow our rules and we will not hesitate to enforce them fairly and consistently."

'So Selfish'

Several TikTok users praised the DoorDash worker and criticized the customer.

Allison and Sylas said: "Good for you! So sorry that happened."

In a comment that got over 686,000 likes, user Jen wrote: "Her face immediately screamed she was guilty."

User Joey said: "That's the face of someone caught scheming," in a comment that got over 149,000 likes.

User [ m ] wrote: "The fact that she was'nt backing down on her liessss. She's tooooo comfy with it."

User @pinkbratz777 said: "I don't understand how people can be so selfish!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

