DoorDasher Not Prepared for Wild Sight Outside Customer's Home: 'Surprise'

By
A delivery driver has shared the moment he stumbled on two baby fawns during a drop-off.

Rob is a DoorDash driver who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was dropping off a food order when he saw the two baby deer under the window.

"I thought aww cute," Rob told Newsweek. "I often see deer while out delivering in this area, but I do not often see fawn. It was a nice surprise."

Two types of deer, the mule and white-tailed, are found in Colorado.

Fawns at front porch
A DoorDash driver in Colorado Springs was stunned to see two fawns waiting by the front door when dropping off the food order. u/ill_literate_mystic/Reddit

Mule deer are the most common species found across the state and are named for their large ears that resemble a mule's.

They have a gray-brown coat and move to higher elevations in the summer and lower elevations come the winter.

The white-tailed deer are also found in parts of Colorado, commonly in eastern and southeastern parts of the state. With a distinctive white underside on their tail, their coat is reddish brown in the summer and gray in the winter.

Found in woodlands, grasslands and suburban areas, they feed on a range of plants like mule deer.

Both types of deer act as prey for predators including mountain lions, bears and coyotes, while their grazing supports plant communities.

The fawns were pictured in both the delivery confirmation picture and in a picture that Rob took after stepping back.

If you see a fawn in the wild, it is essential to leave it alone and avoid touching or covering it. The likelihood is that their mother is nearby and will return to feed them, although this usually happens around dusk. If the baby deer is still there after 24 hours, it is advisable to contact a local wildlife rescue for further advice.

"The customer opened the door to get his order as I was still standing looking at the fawn and getting another picture," said the DoorDasher.

Sharing the pictures on Reddit's r/doordash subreddit, Rob's unusual find received over 17,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

"Ohmagawd. I wouldn't wanna leave!!" said one commenter. Another wrote: "How freakin' adorable."

"You wouldn't even have to pay me to drop off this order," said another Redditor. "The sweetest."

Other commenters came up with the well-placed pun "Deer Dash."

"The owner of the house saw the fawn as they got their order, then their dog barked and they scurried away to meet up with their mom," said Rob. "I shared on Reddit to add some wholesomeness to the group, and the reaction was as expected... Aww cute."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

