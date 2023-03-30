New Hampshire Couple Found Shot Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

A married couple has been found dead with gunshot wounds in Dover, New Hampshire. An investigation has subsequently been launched into their deaths.

Police have not revealed the identity of the two individuals but have said they are considering the possibility the incident was a murder-suicide.

The deaths come at a time when the use of guns in incidents that involve murder-suicide has risen, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

The New Hampshire attorney general's office announced on Wednesday that police had responded to a single-family home at 4 Dowaliby Court on Tuesday as part of a welfare check.

Stock image of a gun and some bullets. A married couple in Dover, New Hampshire, were found dead with gun shot wounds and an investigation has been launched into their deaths, according to reports. Getty

"They were able to make entry with help from the family. They weren't getting any response from people inside," Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said.

There currently does not appear to be a threat to the wider public in connection with the deaths of the two individuals, according to the attorney general's office.

Police have since conducted interviews and spoken with family members and friends to get an idea for the relationship the two individuals had and what was going on in their lives.

Agati added: "We take these things very seriously. We have seen other things where sometimes people are having other challenges in their life. We would hope anyone would reach out to whoever they need to.

The pair's autopsies are scheduled for Thursday and authorities have said they expect to release more information going forward.

Newsweek has contacted the Dover Police Department via email for comment.

According to the GVA, 2022 had the highest number of murder-suicides using firearms on record.

A total of 670 took place last year, an increase from 594 in 2021 and 570 the previous year.

As of March 9, there have been 134 murder-suicides involving guns, according to the GVA's records.

James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University, previously spoke to Newsweek and explained the lack of media coverage for issues of murder-suicide.

Shootings stemming from domestic disputes "happen, unfortunately, with great frequency so they're not going to get covered that much because they're, unfortunately, not that unusual.

"He kills her out of hostility and anger, but also the kids because he sees them as an extension of the wife and further way to punish her," Fox said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.